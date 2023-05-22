Edwards and England off to a winning World Cup start
Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards played 90 minutes as England opened their Under World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in Argentina.
Centre-back Edwards completed 78 passes and made one tackle in a game decided by a first-half goal form Spurs striker Dane Scarlett.
Scarlett scored twice against Posh when on loan at Portsmouth last September.
England tackle Uruguay in their second group match on Thursday, May 25 before taking on Iraq on Sunday, May 28 (all 7pm BST kick-off times).
Edwards was part of the England Under 19 squad that won the Euros last summer. He started 44 games for Posh in the 2022-23 season.