News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Edwards and England off to a winning World Cup start

Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards played 90 minutes as England opened their Under World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in Argentina.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd May 2023, 22:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 22:38 BST
Ronnie Edwards in action for England against Tunisia at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.Ronnie Edwards in action for England against Tunisia at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.
Ronnie Edwards in action for England against Tunisia at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.

Centre-back Edwards completed 78 passes and made one tackle in a game decided by a first-half goal form Spurs striker Dane Scarlett.

Scarlett scored twice against Posh when on loan at Portsmouth last September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England tackle Uruguay in their second group match on Thursday, May 25 before taking on Iraq on Sunday, May 28 (all 7pm BST kick-off times).

Edwards was part of the England Under 19 squad that won the Euros last summer. He started 44 games for Posh in the 2022-23 season.

Related topics:EnglandRonnie EdwardsPortsmouth