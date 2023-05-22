Ronnie Edwards in action for England against Tunisia at the Under 20 World Cup. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images.

Centre-back Edwards completed 78 passes and made one tackle in a game decided by a first-half goal form Spurs striker Dane Scarlett.

Scarlett scored twice against Posh when on loan at Portsmouth last September.

England tackle Uruguay in their second group match on Thursday, May 25 before taking on Iraq on Sunday, May 28 (all 7pm BST kick-off times).