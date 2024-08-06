Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 22 year-old cut a frustrated figure at Fleetwood Town for 18 months before leaving the League One side for National League Altrincham, firstly on loan, and then in a permanent deal in the summer of 2023.

And it took one season of eye-catching displays for ‘The Robins’ for Posh to come calling. Conn-Clarke scored 22 goals and was also credited with many assists to scoop the National League Player-of-the-Year award as well as a prize move to Posh for the obligatory undisclosed fee.

And the one-time Burnley scholar has made an instant impression at his new club. He is happiest deployed as a number 10, but can also operate wide on the left where there is a vacancy with the departure of Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry City.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh against Notts County last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It was a tough decision for me to drop into non-league,” Conn-Clarke admitted in an interview with the BBC. “I still had a couple of years left at Fleetwood, but I was young and I wanted to play every week.

"And I loved it at Altrincham. The manager and his staff believed in me and I will always be grateful for the environment they created which enabled me to flourish.

“I had a really good season with them, but it was a no-brainer for me to come here. It was the right time for me to move on and I’ve loved every second of it so far.

"I settled in very quickly and now I want to get on the pitch as often as possible so I can show what I can do. My best position is as a ‘10’, but I can play on the left and drift inside.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh against Notts County last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I see myself as a street footballer who is always looking to express himself. I’ll be trying my best to score and assist.

“The manager delivered a powerpoint presentation of where he sees me playing. I could tell straight away he’s a great coach and manager and I’ve already learnt a lot.

"When I’ve been on the ball in the final third in the friendly matches he’s always at me telling me to get at defenders which I love to hear.

“The entire squad will be pushing for a first-team spot, but there are a lot of good players for me to compete against so if I have to be patient I will be.

"I always set myself targets, but the main one this season is play as many minutes as I can while getting used to League One football.”