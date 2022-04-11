Driscoll at the double as Peterborough United Women continue their good form

Jess Driscoll in action for Posh Women. Photo: Gary Reed.

Posh had to come from behind to win as the hosts opened the scoring midway through the first-half despite goalkeeper Amy Butler making a fine save from the scorer’s first attempt.

Posh were level within five minutes as Keir Perkins found Driscoll who used her strength to beat a defender inside the box before slotting home.

Driscoll was then expertly denied by the hosts keeper on 38 minutes as her volley from inside the box was tipped over the bar before Leafield smacked a vicious shot against the underside of the bar with the ball bouncing to safety.

Driscoll won the day 10 minutes after the re-start after Katie Steward showed good footwork to keep possession on the edge of the box before picking out Driscoll who shot low into the corner.

Both sides came to close to scoring in the final moments with Niamh Connor seeing an effort from a Posh corner blocked on the goaline.

Connor gained revenge at the other end with a fine block when Leafield looked set to equalise.

Posh host Solihull Moors on Sunday (April 17, 3pm) before entertaining Sporting Khalsa in their final league game on May 1.

Posh take on Northampton Town in the Northants Womens Cup Final at Corby Town FC on Sunday, April 24 (3pm).