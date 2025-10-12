Double promotion-winning captain is guest of honour at Peterborough United senior citizens event

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Oct 2025, 19:09 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 19:38 BST
Mick Halsall. Photo Ben Davisplaceholder image
Promotion-winning captain Mick Halsall is the next guest of honour at a Peterborough United senior citizens event.

Halsall, who skippered Posh to back-to-back promotions in 1990-91 and 1991-92, will be at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, October 29 (noon-2pm) to talk about his career and to take questions from the audience.

Halsall made 316 appearances for Posh and scored 38 goals. He’s also a former Posh manager and is in the Posh ‘Hall of Fame.’

Halsall is currently top man at the West Bromwich Albion Academy.

Admission is free and tea and biscuits will be available.

