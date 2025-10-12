Double promotion-winning captain is guest of honour at Peterborough United senior citizens event

Mick Halsall. Photo Ben Davis

Promotion-winning captain Mick Halsall is the next guest of honour at a Peterborough United senior citizens event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halsall, who skippered Posh to back-to-back promotions in 1990-91 and 1991-92, will be at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, October 29 (noon-2pm) to talk about his career and to take questions from the audience.

Halsall made 316 appearances for Posh and scored 38 goals. He’s also a former Posh manager and is in the Posh ‘Hall of Fame.’

Halsall is currently top man at the West Bromwich Albion Academy.

Admission is free and tea and biscuits will be available.