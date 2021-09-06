Don’t forget it’s all-ticket for Peterborough United fans at Sheffield United and there is discounted admission available to watch Posh at Reading
Peterborough United fans are reminded Saturday’s Championship fixture at Sheffield United on Saturday (September 11) is an all-ticket match for visiting supporters.
As of 5pm today (September 6) Posh had sold just over 1,600 of their initial allocation of 2,000 tickets.
Tickets are priced at £28.60 for adults, £21 for senior citizens (over 60) and disabled, £18 for students in full-time education with a valid NUS card and young adults aged between 18-21 and £13 for juniors under the age of 18.
Tickets can be purchased from the London Road Box Office or at www.theposhtickets.com.
Posh are also selling tickets for Tuesday’s Championship fixture at Reading (September 14). There are discounted tickets available for season ticket holders, foreverposh members and Junior Posh members.
Prices (with discount): Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £13, U25s: £10, U18s: £5, U13s: £4
(Non-members): Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £16, U25s: £13, U18s: £8, U13s: £7.