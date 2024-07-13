Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donay O’Brien-Brady was the standout performer for Peterborough United in their opening friendly of the summer on Friday evening.

The 20 year-old midfielder has started just one competitive match for Posh – in a dead EFL Trophy rubber at Colchester last season – but first-team boss Darren Ferguson has started to see the player in a different role.

O’Brien-Brady started the second-half of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of League Two side AFC Wimbledon at the La Nucia Football Center alongside Archie Collins in central midfield. He had previously been employed in the number 10 role.

Ferguson said: “Donay was outstanding. He must have had more touches of the ball than anyone else and he used it well. I have told my midfielders I don’t want them charging about all over the place, I want them to take up good positions and move the ball well and Donay has taken it on board very quickly. I’ve always felt he was a good player. He came to us as a 10, but now I think he will be a better player when able to face the play rather than play with his back to goal. It helped having Archie alongside him, but I will try him as a number six.

"We certainly played better in the second-half when we had more control of the ball and moved it quicker. We created some good chances and should have scored two or three goals, but overall I was pleased with what I saw. We got what we wanted out of the game.

"We got minutes into the players in a very competitive game. Obviously you want to win, but that’s not the be all and end all of these games.”

Posh return to the UK on Saturday ahead of a Tuesday friendly at Spalding United (7.45pm kick off).