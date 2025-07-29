Donay is ready to step up in whatever position the Peterborough United manager chooses

Donay O'Brien-Brady in action for Posh. Photo Jason Richardson.

Will Donay O’Brien-Brady be the breakout star for Peterborough United this season?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21 year-old midfielder has started just nine Football League games in his two years at the Weston Homes Stadium following a free transfer move from Huddersfield Town.

But he’s earned praise from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and Darren Ferguson during pre-season when his versatility has come to the fore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien-Brady could be a major beneficiary of the mooted change to a 4-3-3 formation after a couple of seasons playing with a specialist number 10 behind three forwards.

O’Brien-Brady shone in a more advanced role in his last outing of pre-season, the 2-2 draw at Colchester United last Friday evening. He set up Declan Frith’s first Posh goal with a slide-rule pass.

"I just want to play,” O'Brien-Brady told the Posh Plus service after that game. “It doesn’t matter in what position. The team are in a good place as there’s a different feel about the squad this season. We are definitely all together.

"I’m just taking on board the gaffer’s instructions and doing my best. He wants us to press high and we showed against Colchester how effective that can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It makes sense to press high as you are nearer the opposition goal if you win the ball back. I was pleased to be able to set up Declan for his goal as well, one he took really well.”

O’Brien-Brady has been encouraged to look forward rather than back when he’s in possession. Club officials believe he has the vision and technique to move the ball on quickly, an important skill in a team that will look to play quickly on the counter attack this season.

It’s likely Posh will go with Archie Collins, summer signing Brandon Khela and O’Brien-Brady as their midfield three in the League One opener at Cardiff City. Ryan De Havilland is the other option. Chris Conn-Clarke, who picked up a knock over the weekend, is the likely number 10 if Posh go with that formation.