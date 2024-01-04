To help you get in the mood for Sunday’s big FA Cup tie between Peterborough United and Leeds United we’ve found some pictures of past matches between the clubs at London Road.
The games covered are the FA Cup ties played in 1974 and 1986, a League Cup tie that took place in 1988 and a famous 2-0 Posh win in League One in 2008.
1. POSH 1, LEEDS 0
The Posh players celebrate their third round FA Cup win over Leeds United in 1986. The Posh squad was John Turner, Alan Paris, Martin Pike, Francis Cassidy, John Wile, Trevor Slack, Andy Kowalski, Lil Fuccillo, Greig Shepherd, Errington Kelly, Jackie Gallagher and Gary Worrall. Photo: National World
2. POSH 1, LEEDS 0
Posh substitute Greig Shepherd has just scored for Posh v Leeds in 1986. The Leeds goalkeeper is Mervyn Day. Photo: National World Photo: National World
3. POSH 1, LEEDS 0
Posh goalkeeper John Turner broke his leg in this collision with Leeds forward Andy Ritchie in 1986. Alan Paris is the Posh player behind Ritchie with player-manager John Wile looking on. Photo: National World
4. POSH 1, LEEDS 0
Posh goalkeeper John Turner is stretchered off 20 minutes from time against Leeds in 1986. There were no sub goalies in those days. Photo: National World