3 . AARON POWELL

Left-back Aaron Powell (20, pictured right): FL Apps 0. Only seen senior action a handful of times on loan at Welling, but a wand of a left foot. Third choice left-back while Joe Tomlinson remains at Posh, but he is in demand so should leave soon. Left-back Harley Mills, a former Aston Villa Academy player, is also highly thought of at Posh. He was surprisingly linked with a move to Crystal Palace earlier this summer. Photo: Joe Dent