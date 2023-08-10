News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
England Under 18 international Benji Arthur is already a powerful unit. There are some who say he's a better prospect at 18 than Ronnie Edwards and praise doesn't come any higher than that at Posh.England Under 18 international Benji Arthur is already a powerful unit. There are some who say he's a better prospect at 18 than Ronnie Edwards and praise doesn't come any higher than that at Posh.
England Under 18 international Benji Arthur is already a powerful unit. There are some who say he's a better prospect at 18 than Ronnie Edwards and praise doesn't come any higher than that at Posh.

Do Peterborough United have the strength in depth to sustain a promotion challenge in League One?

​A Peterborough United fear for the 2023-24 season is a perceived lack of depth in the first-team squad.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

Posh have deliberately built a young squad for the League One campaign and while the first-choice starting XI looks strong, what happens when injuries or suspensions strike?

Here are the current second choice Posh performers for each position in a 4-2-1-3 formation, although there are now suggestions a couple of them could be gone before the August transfer window closes.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore (21): FL apps 4. Three of those appearances were last season before he was replaced by a more experienced man. Promised he will get a chance this season, but has quickly been overtaken in the pecking order by Nicholas Bilokapic.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore (21): FL apps 4. Three of those appearances were last season before he was replaced by a more experienced man. Promised he will get a chance this season, but has quickly been overtaken in the pecking order by Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Right-back James Dornelly (18). FL Apps 0. Went with the first team squad to the St George's Park training camp so obviously highly-rated. If transfer-listed defender Josh Knight leaves during the current transfer window, Dornelly becomes the back-up to Peter Kioso. Hungarian youth international Janos Bodnar is another talented young right-back at the club.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Right-back James Dornelly (18). FL Apps 0. Went with the first team squad to the St George's Park training camp so obviously highly-rated. If transfer-listed defender Josh Knight leaves during the current transfer window, Dornelly becomes the back-up to Peter Kioso. Hungarian youth international Janos Bodnar is another talented young right-back at the club. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Left-back Aaron Powell (20, pictured right): FL Apps 0. Only seen senior action a handful of times on loan at Welling, but a wand of a left foot. Third choice left-back while Joe Tomlinson remains at Posh, but he is in demand so should leave soon. Left-back Harley Mills, a former Aston Villa Academy player, is also highly thought of at Posh. He was surprisingly linked with a move to Crystal Palace earlier this summer.

3. AARON POWELL

Left-back Aaron Powell (20, pictured right): FL Apps 0. Only seen senior action a handful of times on loan at Welling, but a wand of a left foot. Third choice left-back while Joe Tomlinson remains at Posh, but he is in demand so should leave soon. Left-back Harley Mills, a former Aston Villa Academy player, is also highly thought of at Posh. He was surprisingly linked with a move to Crystal Palace earlier this summer. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez (21). FL apps 1. The next Ricardo Santos apparently. Needs to break through this season and he faces a fight for his status as first-choice back-up from fellow youngsters Benji Arthur and Charlie O'Connell.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez (21). FL apps 1. The next Ricardo Santos apparently. Needs to break through this season and he faces a fight for his status as first-choice back-up from fellow youngsters Benji Arthur and Charlie O'Connell. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:League One