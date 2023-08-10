A Peterborough United fear for the 2023-24 season is a perceived lack of depth in the first-team squad.
Posh have deliberately built a young squad for the League One campaign and while the first-choice starting XI looks strong, what happens when injuries or suspensions strike?
Here are the current second choice Posh performers for each position in a 4-2-1-3 formation, although there are now suggestions a couple of them could be gone before the August transfer window closes.
1. WILL BLACKMORE
Goalkeeper Will Blackmore (21): FL apps 4. Three of those appearances were last season before he was replaced by a more experienced man. Promised he will get a chance this season, but has quickly been overtaken in the pecking order by Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
Right-back James Dornelly (18). FL Apps 0. Went with the first team squad to the St George's Park training camp so obviously highly-rated. If transfer-listed defender Josh Knight leaves during the current transfer window, Dornelly becomes the back-up to Peter Kioso. Hungarian youth international Janos Bodnar is another talented young right-back at the club. Photo: Joe Dent
3. AARON POWELL
Left-back Aaron Powell (20, pictured right): FL Apps 0. Only seen senior action a handful of times on loan at Welling, but a wand of a left foot. Third choice left-back while Joe Tomlinson remains at Posh, but he is in demand so should leave soon. Left-back Harley Mills, a former Aston Villa Academy player, is also highly thought of at Posh. He was surprisingly linked with a move to Crystal Palace earlier this summer. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez (21). FL apps 1. The next Ricardo Santos apparently. Needs to break through this season and he faces a fight for his status as first-choice back-up from fellow youngsters Benji Arthur and Charlie O'Connell. Photo: Joe Dent