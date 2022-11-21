Joe Ward in action against Shrewsbury Town in January 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

Season ticket holders will be able to get tickets to the match at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium for just £12.

Prices for other season ticket holders are priced at: Seniors 65+: £10, Under 24s: £10, Students: £10, Disabled: £10, Under 19s: £5 and Under 12s: free.

For non-season ticket holders the prices are slightly increased to:

Adults: £15, Seniors 65+: £12, Under 24s: £12, Students: £12, Disabled: £12, Under 19s: £6 and Under 12s: £1.

Tickets are on general sale for the 3pm kick-off and season ticket holders can claim their discount provided their purchase is made before 3pm on Friday (November 25).

Tickets are also still on sale for Tuesday’s (November 22) Papa John's Trophy tie at home to Chelsea.