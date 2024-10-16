Disappointment for Ireland Under 21s and Sam Curtis despite draw in Italy
On-loan Peterborough United full-back Sam Curtis won’t be at the European Under 21 Championship Finals with Ireland.
The Irish suffered heartbreak on Tuesday despite coming from behind to draw 1-1 at qualifying group winners Italy. Norway’s 3-0 win over Turkey meant they into second spot and a play-off place by virtue of a better head-to-head record against Ireland.
Curtis started last night’s game in Trieste. The 18 year-old Sheffield United right-back will be available for the Posh League One game at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but he’s unlikely to dislodge Academy graduate James Dornelly from the starting line-up.