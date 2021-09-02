Did Peterborough United miss out on ‘the greatest signing in the club’s history’ on deadline day? That and other Posh rumours doing the rounds

Anthony Elanga (on knees). Photo: Nathan Stirk\Getty Images.

The most persistent rumour, and one promoted by a national radio station, involved a six-figure bid for Accrington striker Colby Bishop.

It’s known Posh were concerned losing Jonson Clarke-Harris would leave them short of a ‘power’ forward and if he was sold they would be seeking a replacement.

But Bishop, a former PE teacher, has scored just 25 goals in 82 appearances for Stanley with just seven assists so it’s unlikely he would have been a Posh target, especially with a reported £1.5 million price tag!

Accrington Stanley's £1.5 million rated striker Colby Bishop. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Highly-rated Manchester United teenage forward Anthony Elanga was also linked with Posh on Tuesday afternoon and with an obvious ‘Ferguson’ connection some believed it was a possibility until MacAnthony went on social media to dismiss it out of hand.

That irritated one Posh fan on Twitter who claimed a deal for the Swede would have been ‘the best signing in the club’s history.’

Elanga started two Prem,League first-team games for Manchester United last season, against Leicester City and Wolves.

It was even suggested to the PT that Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the midfielder Posh had been seeking all summer rather than West Ham United’s Conor Coventry.