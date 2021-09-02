Did Peterborough United miss out on ‘the greatest signing in the club’s history’ on deadline day? That and other Posh rumours doing the rounds
Peterborough United were linked with several players as the summer transfer window came to an end this week.
The most persistent rumour, and one promoted by a national radio station, involved a six-figure bid for Accrington striker Colby Bishop.
It’s known Posh were concerned losing Jonson Clarke-Harris would leave them short of a ‘power’ forward and if he was sold they would be seeking a replacement.
But Bishop, a former PE teacher, has scored just 25 goals in 82 appearances for Stanley with just seven assists so it’s unlikely he would have been a Posh target, especially with a reported £1.5 million price tag!
Highly-rated Manchester United teenage forward Anthony Elanga was also linked with Posh on Tuesday afternoon and with an obvious ‘Ferguson’ connection some believed it was a possibility until MacAnthony went on social media to dismiss it out of hand.
That irritated one Posh fan on Twitter who claimed a deal for the Swede would have been ‘the best signing in the club’s history.’
Elanga started two Prem,League first-team games for Manchester United last season, against Leicester City and Wolves.
It was even suggested to the PT that Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the midfielder Posh had been seeking all summer rather than West Ham United’s Conor Coventry.
Fortunately the PT trusted its own sources who had tipped them off Coventry was always the number one target for manager Darren Ferguson.