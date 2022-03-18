Details of Ivan Toney’s transfer deal from Peterborough United to Brentford as Posh receive another payment
Super striker Ivan Toney left Posh for Brentford almost two years ago and yet he’s still playing well for his old club.
Posh continue to cash in on the red-hot forward as part of the terms of a £10 million transfer package.
Posh director of football Barry Fry joked to the PT that an invoice was sent to Brentford last Saturday night after the 26 year-old claimed his 10th Premier League goal of the season during a 2-0 win over Brentford.
That milestone triggered an extra payment and Posh will also be quids in if...
**Brentford avoid relegation. This clause alone is worth £1 million to Posh and back-to-back wins for the Bees has moved them eight points clear of the drop zone with nine matches to go.
**Posh are also receiving a payment for every five Premier League appearances Toney makes. This is capped at 50 Premier League games and Toney is currently on 24 top-flight appearances.
**Toney is again being tipped for an international call-up with England and if he is capped at senior level Posh will again receive a cash payment.
**And if Toney is sold, and he is certain to be linked with bigger clubs in the summer, Posh will also be entitled to a cut of the fee.
Posh received a bonus payment from Brentford last summer after Toney’s 33 goals helped them to promotion from the Championship.
“It’s been a great deal for us,” Fry insisted. “Ivan has done brilliantly for Brentford and he’s done brilliantly for us.
“We sent the invoice off after he reached 10 goals for Premier League on Saturday night!”