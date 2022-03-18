Details of Ivan Toney’s transfer deal from Peterborough United to Brentford as Posh receive another payment

Ivan Toney celebrates a goal for Brentford v Burnley. Photo: Getty Images.

Posh continue to cash in on the red-hot forward as part of the terms of a £10 million transfer package.

Posh director of football Barry Fry joked to the PT that an invoice was sent to Brentford last Saturday night after the 26 year-old claimed his 10th Premier League goal of the season during a 2-0 win over Brentford.

That milestone triggered an extra payment and Posh will also be quids in if...

**Brentford avoid relegation. This clause alone is worth £1 million to Posh and back-to-back wins for the Bees has moved them eight points clear of the drop zone with nine matches to go.

**Posh are also receiving a payment for every five Premier League appearances Toney makes. This is capped at 50 Premier League games and Toney is currently on 24 top-flight appearances.

**Toney is again being tipped for an international call-up with England and if he is capped at senior level Posh will again receive a cash payment.

**And if Toney is sold, and he is certain to be linked with bigger clubs in the summer, Posh will also be entitled to a cut of the fee.

Posh received a bonus payment from Brentford last summer after Toney’s 33 goals helped them to promotion from the Championship.

“It’s been a great deal for us,” Fry insisted. “Ivan has done brilliantly for Brentford and he’s done brilliantly for us.