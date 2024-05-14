Detail on how new Sky Sports TV agreement with the EFL will make a difference to Peterborough United fans
Current plans involve 10 EFL games – five in the Championship and five from Leagues One and Two combined – to be screened live every weekend, but that could mean Friday evening, Saturday lunch-time and Sunday afternoon kick-off times. All midweek games will be shown live.
Sky have pledged avoid late kick-off changes. Every live fixture to be shown before FA Cup third round day in January will be selected before the start of the season, with games up to March to be selected by November.
Every EFL match from three divisions played on the first and final weekends of the season will be streamed live.
UEFA rules allow member associations to enforce a two-and-a-half-hour slot where live football is not allowed to be broadcast. The Football Association chooses to observe 2.45pm to 5.15pm on a Saturday.
But the rules also state 50% of games in the Premier League and Championship must be scheduled to kick-off at 3pm for the rule to kick in, which won’t be the case at the start and end of next season.
Sky Sports have launched a new channel ‘Sky Sports+’ at no extra charge to subscribers which will stream EFL matches and every Carabao Cup fixture live.
Posh fans will be able to watch their team live on the channel on over 20 occasions next season.
The new TV deal basically replaces the iFollow service currently offered by clubs. The club can still broadcast to overseas viewers, but cannot show live games in the UK that clash with Sky broadcasts, or games that kick off at 3pm.
The EFL fixtures for next season are due to be released on Wednesday, June 26.