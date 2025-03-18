Deserving families to be once again offered chance to attend Wembley final as Free Kicks Foundation and Peterborough United team up

The Free Kicks Foundation and Peterborough United gave over 30 families the opportunity to attend the 2024 Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final.

The Free Kicks Foundation is once again teaming up with Posh to give families who may not ordinarily be able to afford the chance to attend Wembley to get to experience the final.

Posh will travel to face Birmingham City at Wembley on April 13 in the final of the Vertu Trophy, looking to retain the title they won against Wycombe last season.

Last season, over 100 people across 35 families were given the opportunity to attend the final as generous donations from fans topped £5,000.

Peterborough United fans at Wembley in the Vertu Trophy Final against Wycombe in 2024. Photo: David Lowndes.

Supporters will once again be able to donate to a Just Giving Page to enable supporters to donate to the fund which will be used to purchase and distribute tickets for fans who would benefit from free tickets to the match.

Supporters who would like to donate to the fund, which will be used 100% towards the purchase of match tickets for the final, can do so at www.justgiving.com/page/poshwembley2025.

Supporters are encouraged to make any donations before Tuesday April 1.

Steve Thorpe from Free Kicks Foundation said: "We're delighted to be working with Posh once again. It has been a phenomenal effort by the team to get back to Wembley and once again we're honoured to be working with the football club to help families who may not be able to afford to enjoy a day at The Vertu Trophy Final."

Head of Media & Marketing Clive Edwards added: “This was a fantastic campaign last season and allowed so many who might not have been able to make the trip to London the opportunity to do so.

“Our supporters were fantastic in their efforts to support the campaign, and we really hope that they can come out in force again for those Posh fans who would benefit and make some dreams come true.”

If you would like to nominate a family who might benefit from free tickets provided by this fund, or four Club Wembley tickets being provided by Free Kicks Foundation, email [email protected]. The deadline for applications is Friday March 28.

Those who benefited from the fund last year will not be eligible this year.