Peterborough United have experienced a dramatic 2022-23 season, and it’s not even reached the halfway stage.
The PT’s A to Z of a six-month roller coaster ride takes you through the highs and the lows.
1. A is for ABYSMAL AWAY form
Eight defeats in 11 League One away games which is the worst record in the entire division. Posh players are pictured after conceding a late winning goal at Bolton.
2. B is for the Posh BOND
A device used to boost the Posh coffers by asking supporters/organisations to invest in a high-return financial scheme. It raised an impressive £2.5 million in a handful of days, but so far only one of three proposed schemes (a safe standing area at the London Road End, pictured) has come to fruition much to the irritation of those, mainly on fans' websites, who like to have things to worry about. A sports bar and planning expenses for a new stadium are the other two pledged uses for the Bond cash and the club revealed recently they are both still happening.
3. C is for CHIEF EXECTIVE OFFICER
A role officially still occupied by one David Paton (pictured right with Harrison Burrows) even though his appointment led to Posh being charged with a breach of EFL regulations. Paton is currently absent from the club with his job now being handled by Leighton Mitchell on an interim basis. Posh expect the Paton affair to be resolved by Christmas, but they haven’t said which year...
4. D is for DEBT
Sadly money matters have dominated many Posh headlines recently. It’s certainly a weird world when a third tier club with average gates of 8,000-ish seem content with debt levels of £8 million-ish, but that figure has reduced dramatically in recent months, while the club accounts are expected to show a seven-figure profit for the year ending June 2022. In Darragh and Dr Neale we must trust.
