2. B is for the Posh BOND

A device used to boost the Posh coffers by asking supporters/organisations to invest in a high-return financial scheme. It raised an impressive £2.5 million in a handful of days, but so far only one of three proposed schemes (a safe standing area at the London Road End, pictured) has come to fruition much to the irritation of those, mainly on fans' websites, who like to have things to worry about. A sports bar and planning expenses for a new stadium are the other two pledged uses for the Bond cash and the club revealed recently they are both still happening.

Photo: David Lowndes