Derby County manager Wayne Rooney insisted his side were a class apart from Peterborough United in the crunch Championship relegation battle at Pride Park

Hayden Coulson of Peterborough United after his sending off at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Rams won the crunch Championship relegation battle 1-0, but it took them until the 92nd minute before snatch a winner through substitute Louie Sibley’s goal.

Both teams had a man sent off with Posh full-back Hayden Coulson walking in the first half and Derby skipper Tom Lawrence seeing red in the opening stages of the second-half.

But the hosts became even more dominant playing 10 v 10.

The three points lifted Derby above Posh on goal difference having played a game more, but they remain five points from safety because Reading won 3-2 against Preston North End. Reading dismissed manager Veljko Paunović after the game at Deepdale and replaced him on an interim basis with Paul Ince.

“We knew it was a big game, for both teams,” Rooney said. “And I think you saw a real difference in class between the two teams. I think we were better in every department, controlled the game when we both had 11, when it was 11 v 10, and then 10 v 10.

“The lads were excellent, probably the best performance of the season. We just couldn’t get that touch or final pass or cross to get the goal, but we kept pushing, kept going, kept working and got what we deserved with a great finish from Sibs.