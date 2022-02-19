Derby County manager Wayne Rooney insisted his side were a class apart from Peterborough United in the crunch Championship relegation battle at Pride Park
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney felt his side delivered one of their best performances of the season as they exposed a huge gulf in class over Peterborough United at Pride Park today (February 19).
The Rams won the crunch Championship relegation battle 1-0, but it took them until the 92nd minute before snatch a winner through substitute Louie Sibley’s goal.
Both teams had a man sent off with Posh full-back Hayden Coulson walking in the first half and Derby skipper Tom Lawrence seeing red in the opening stages of the second-half.
But the hosts became even more dominant playing 10 v 10.
The three points lifted Derby above Posh on goal difference having played a game more, but they remain five points from safety because Reading won 3-2 against Preston North End. Reading dismissed manager Veljko Paunović after the game at Deepdale and replaced him on an interim basis with Paul Ince.
“We knew it was a big game, for both teams,” Rooney said. “And I think you saw a real difference in class between the two teams. I think we were better in every department, controlled the game when we both had 11, when it was 11 v 10, and then 10 v 10.
“The lads were excellent, probably the best performance of the season. We just couldn’t get that touch or final pass or cross to get the goal, but we kept pushing, kept going, kept working and got what we deserved with a great finish from Sibs.
“When it went to 10 v 10 I felt with Sibs’ ability to carry the ball, to beat a player one-v-one it was a good opportunity for him to come on and try and create or score a goal for us.”