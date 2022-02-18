Derby County manager Wayne Rooney believes an ‘intimidating’ Pride Park atmosphere could be key in a crunch Championship clash against Peterborough United

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson (left) on the touchline alongside Derby County manager Wayne Rooney at London Road in August.

The Rams are on course for a footballing miracle by surviving despite suffering a 21-point deduction. They are within five points of safety and a win in tomorrow’s ‘huge’ match against Peterborough United at a packed Pride Park will take them above Darren Ferguson’s side on goal difference.

Derby’s recent home form has been excellent with four wins and a draw from their last five game. A crowd in excess of 30,000 is expected tomorrow. Posh have sold out their allocation of 1,800 tickets.

“Tomorrow is a big game for us,” Rooney said. “We know a win will take us above Peterborough, so it’s a huge match and one where we have had a full week to prepare for it. It’s the biggest game of the season for us.

“As I keep saying, we take one game at a time and we know Peterborough will bring fight and energy and looking at it from their point of view, they can move six points clear of us with a win themselves.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game and we will do everything we can to get three points in front of our home fans.

“Our form at Pride Park has been good all season and the next two matches, against Peterborough and Millwall on Wednesday are big for us, with them both being at home.

“If ever we need the fans, it is on Saturday. We need them there right behind the team and vocal for 90 minutes. We know what a lift it gives us when the fans are in full voice and it can be intimidating for the opposition as well. I’m sure the fans will be right behind the team as always, but we need them for 90 minutes.

“The lads have been great this week and training has been really good. It was important that we moved on from the Middlesbrough defeat (Derby lost 4-1 last weekend), which was a disappointing result for us.

“We have focused all week on Peterborough and how we feel we can hurt them with our qualities.

“Against Preston last weekend, Peterborough didn’t deserve to lose the game. We also watched the 0-0 draw with Reading on Wednesday night. It was a 50/50 game and the conditions weren’t great, but the draw was a good result for us.

“We will be ready for Saturday and no doubt Darren Ferguson will have his team ready too.

“We are now favourites to stay up and my players will cope with that. Come the end of February, beginning of March, we will know where we are.”

Derby should have exciting teenage wing-back Festy Ebosele back in their squad after injury, but powerful striker Colin Kazim-Richards remains absent.