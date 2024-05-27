Derby County boss reveals the sporting message he received from Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson, former Posh defender attracts bid from League One club
Warne and Ferguson have got to know each other well after battling against each other on many occasions. Warne has managed Rotherham United and Derby in direct opposition with Ferguson at Posh.
Warne did believe his old adversary had snubbed him earlier in the season, but all is good between them again now.
"After promotion I got a message from Fergie and I had one from Darrell Clarke who was at Cheltenham," Warne told Derbyshire Live. "There were a lot of messages from clubs in the Championship mainly. A couple were funny saying 'good luck it's got good again by the way'. I responded 'oh I know'.
"I had a few jokey ones like that. The Luton manager texted me as well as the Portsmouth manager. I text him as soon as they went up. You become friendly with some managers because they've been around and you face them a lot.
"And then the more times you play against them, the more respect you have like Darren Ferguson for example as I run into him a lot. When they got to the EFL Trophy final, I texted him to say congrats and I didn't get one back and I thought 'well he's not the man I thought he was!'
"I contacted Dale Tonge (Posh coach) who's one of my good friends. I should be going to his wedding this summer, but unfortunately, I'm on a family holiday.
"I texted him and said what about your gaffer? He went what do you mean? I said I've texted him twice, what's up with him? Like, who wouldn't text back even a thumbs up or something? Dale went, 'oh I think he might have changed his number'. That old chestnut!
"So then I got a text from Fergie on a different number saying 'Warney I'm really sorry. I understand you're not pleased with me' or something like that. I went 'oh, thank God! You give me hope in life and in football'. Football managers are really competitive but outside of the actual match day, we all get on because we all know the pain each one of us is going through."
Meanwhile Gloucester Live has revealed there has been a bid from a League One club for Cheltenham Town’s former Posh defender Lewis Freestone. Cheltenham were relegated from League One last season. Freestone (24) made eight first-team appearances for Posh after coming up through the youth system.
