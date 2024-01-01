Derby County boss Paul Warne described the Peterborough United forward line as ‘an absolute menace’ after his side’s 3-2 defeat at Pride Park.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United is tackled by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

A 94th Ricky-Jade Jones goal gave Posh a victory that strengthened their hold on third place. Kwame Poku also scored, while fellow forwards Ephron Mason-Clark and Joel Randall also played well.

Derby had led twice through two James Collins’ goals, the first after just 20 seconds. Posh have now scored 50 goals in 25 League One games.

Derby are now three points behind Posh in fourth, but have a game in hand. They travel to bottom club Fleetwood Town next Saturday, while Posh in FA Cup action against Leeds the following day. The Rams will need a three-goal win to go above Posh.

Warne, who watched his side lose for the first time in 10 matches, told the Derby Telegraph: “I was pretty proud of the lads really.

"They gave everything physically and I can't criticise their efforts. Peterborough's frontline was an absolute menace and I thought they were excellent. I knew that they would be because we had spoken about it and shown the players what they could do.

"I know we took an early lead, but we didn't touch it for 10 minutes after that so we were forced into changing our shape and we had good control of the game from then on.

"At the start of the second half I thought they had the ascendancy and had a really good chance to score. but didn't take. I thought that was the footballing Gods being kind.