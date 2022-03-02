Delighted Peterborough United fans react to Manchester City experience: ‘A great occasion and an even better performance, super proud to be Posh, brillaint, exceptional and Jeando Fuchs was awesome!’

Peterborough United fans were a happy bunch after watching their side give Manchester City a run for their money in last night’s FA Cup tie at home to Manchester City (March 1).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:40 am

There wasn’t a negative comment addressed to the Peterborough Telegraph on a cracking night in front of a near full house at the Weston Homes Stadium despite City’s 2-0 win.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Rose to the occasion tonight. MOM Kent/Fuchs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs in action with Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh/com.

@MNurrish

Had a feeling we were going to give City a game and we certainly did. Watching City live was a breathtaking experience. You don’t realise how much quicker and skillful they are live compared to on TV. An outstanding 90 minutes entertainment.

@buckrodgersposh

They finally played like we know they can. MOM: Ward.

Posh skipper Frankie Kent embraces Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of kick-off. Photo: Joe Dent/theposhcom.

@PaulGC84

Great effort from everyone. Always good to have a full house for an evening match. MOM Josh Knight.

@paul_gauntlett

Super proud to be Posh tonight. Gave them a run for their money. MOM Fuchs. He was awesome tonight.

Riyad Mahrez has opened the scoring for Manchester City v Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

@poshtilidie

Great shift, did the club proud. Has to be Fuchs for MOM. He kept City at bay in the first half and didn’t stop until the final whistle.

@TobyEllisNoakes

Would have loved to have kept them out for another 10 mins as then it would have got really interesting. MOM Knight who was absolutely immense.

@lukewcliff

Exceptional, couldn’t have asked for more!

@Askan37

Brilliant from start to finish. No MOM of the match on Saturday, but tonight all of them. But Fuchs the pick of the bunch.

@CHAMM24

Very good all round team performance. MOM Ricky-Jade Jones. That was the best I’ve seen him play.

@RayEllis17

Performance fantastic. City fans doing the ‘Poznan’ at London Road was hilarious.

@braden_henson

Good performance, a bit of luck who knows? MOM Grant.

@poshskin1105

Ran all night for the cause. MOM: Couldn’t choose between them.

@MaxCasper10001

Loved it, not going to give MOM as I thought they all played so well. It was great to see.

@Webmelanie

Spirited performance against a quality Manchester City team. Did well to concede only two goals and could’ve scored a couple of our own. MOM to Benda, but the whole team deserve credit. They battled hard!

@emmacatherine93

Great occasion and an even better performance. MOM Fuchs.

@kieranUTP

Absolutely no shame in that performance. Held their shape and competed brilliantly. Everyone did well, but Josh Knight my MoM.

@csking75

Superb effort - Kent or Fuchs my MOM.

@gposhfan

Decent effort and Kent MOM.

@CrispLevi

Proud to be Posh! - Fuchs MOM.

@pboromikky

Great occasion, players did themselves proud. MOM Kent.

@Alexnelson2004

Fuchs MOM. Credible mentions to RJJ, Knight & Kent.

@JohnVerrall

Stood tall across the field. Hard to single out anyone but Joe Ward rejuvenated.

@eamonnduff

McCann has found his team. Now they must find a goal. Much improved all over the pitch. As enjoyable as a defeat can be. MOM: Kent.

@janemor50334582

Frankie Kent was MOM for me.

@ebettles

MOM Fuchs. Annoyed as it shows if we put the effort in we could get results.

@jimhicksuk

Manchester CityJosh Knight