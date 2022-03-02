Delighted Peterborough United fans react to Manchester City experience: ‘A great occasion and an even better performance, super proud to be Posh, brillaint, exceptional and Jeando Fuchs was awesome!’

There wasn’t a negative comment addressed to the Peterborough Telegraph on a cracking night in front of a near full house at the Weston Homes Stadium despite City’s 2-0 win.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Rose to the occasion tonight. MOM Kent/Fuchs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs in action with Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh/com.

@MNurrish

Had a feeling we were going to give City a game and we certainly did. Watching City live was a breathtaking experience. You don’t realise how much quicker and skillful they are live compared to on TV. An outstanding 90 minutes entertainment.

@buckrodgersposh

They finally played like we know they can. MOM: Ward.

Posh skipper Frankie Kent embraces Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of kick-off. Photo: Joe Dent/theposhcom.

@PaulGC84

Great effort from everyone. Always good to have a full house for an evening match. MOM Josh Knight.

@paul_gauntlett

Super proud to be Posh tonight. Gave them a run for their money. MOM Fuchs. He was awesome tonight.

Riyad Mahrez has opened the scoring for Manchester City v Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

@poshtilidie

Great shift, did the club proud. Has to be Fuchs for MOM. He kept City at bay in the first half and didn’t stop until the final whistle.

@TobyEllisNoakes

Would have loved to have kept them out for another 10 mins as then it would have got really interesting. MOM Knight who was absolutely immense.

@lukewcliff

Exceptional, couldn’t have asked for more!

@Askan37

Brilliant from start to finish. No MOM of the match on Saturday, but tonight all of them. But Fuchs the pick of the bunch.

@CHAMM24

Very good all round team performance. MOM Ricky-Jade Jones. That was the best I’ve seen him play.

@RayEllis17

Performance fantastic. City fans doing the ‘Poznan’ at London Road was hilarious.

@braden_henson

Good performance, a bit of luck who knows? MOM Grant.

@poshskin1105

Ran all night for the cause. MOM: Couldn’t choose between them.

@MaxCasper10001

Loved it, not going to give MOM as I thought they all played so well. It was great to see.

@Webmelanie

Spirited performance against a quality Manchester City team. Did well to concede only two goals and could’ve scored a couple of our own. MOM to Benda, but the whole team deserve credit. They battled hard!

@emmacatherine93

Great occasion and an even better performance. MOM Fuchs.

@kieranUTP

Absolutely no shame in that performance. Held their shape and competed brilliantly. Everyone did well, but Josh Knight my MoM.

@csking75

Superb effort - Kent or Fuchs my MOM.

@gposhfan

Decent effort and Kent MOM.

@CrispLevi

Proud to be Posh! - Fuchs MOM.

@pboromikky

Great occasion, players did themselves proud. MOM Kent.

@Alexnelson2004

Fuchs MOM. Credible mentions to RJJ, Knight & Kent.

@JohnVerrall

Stood tall across the field. Hard to single out anyone but Joe Ward rejuvenated.

@eamonnduff

McCann has found his team. Now they must find a goal. Much improved all over the pitch. As enjoyable as a defeat can be. MOM: Kent.

@janemor50334582

Frankie Kent was MOM for me.

@ebettles

MOM Fuchs. Annoyed as it shows if we put the effort in we could get results.