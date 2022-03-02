Delighted Peterborough United fans react to Manchester City experience: ‘A great occasion and an even better performance, super proud to be Posh, brillaint, exceptional and Jeando Fuchs was awesome!’
Peterborough United fans were a happy bunch after watching their side give Manchester City a run for their money in last night’s FA Cup tie at home to Manchester City (March 1).
There wasn’t a negative comment addressed to the Peterborough Telegraph on a cracking night in front of a near full house at the Weston Homes Stadium despite City’s 2-0 win.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
Rose to the occasion tonight. MOM Kent/Fuchs.
@MNurrish
Had a feeling we were going to give City a game and we certainly did. Watching City live was a breathtaking experience. You don’t realise how much quicker and skillful they are live compared to on TV. An outstanding 90 minutes entertainment.
@buckrodgersposh
They finally played like we know they can. MOM: Ward.
@PaulGC84
Great effort from everyone. Always good to have a full house for an evening match. MOM Josh Knight.
@paul_gauntlett
Super proud to be Posh tonight. Gave them a run for their money. MOM Fuchs. He was awesome tonight.
@poshtilidie
Great shift, did the club proud. Has to be Fuchs for MOM. He kept City at bay in the first half and didn’t stop until the final whistle.
@TobyEllisNoakes
Would have loved to have kept them out for another 10 mins as then it would have got really interesting. MOM Knight who was absolutely immense.
@lukewcliff
Exceptional, couldn’t have asked for more!
@Askan37
Brilliant from start to finish. No MOM of the match on Saturday, but tonight all of them. But Fuchs the pick of the bunch.
@CHAMM24
Very good all round team performance. MOM Ricky-Jade Jones. That was the best I’ve seen him play.
@RayEllis17
Performance fantastic. City fans doing the ‘Poznan’ at London Road was hilarious.
@braden_henson
Good performance, a bit of luck who knows? MOM Grant.
@poshskin1105
Ran all night for the cause. MOM: Couldn’t choose between them.
@MaxCasper10001
Loved it, not going to give MOM as I thought they all played so well. It was great to see.
@Webmelanie
Spirited performance against a quality Manchester City team. Did well to concede only two goals and could’ve scored a couple of our own. MOM to Benda, but the whole team deserve credit. They battled hard!
@emmacatherine93
Great occasion and an even better performance. MOM Fuchs.
@kieranUTP
Absolutely no shame in that performance. Held their shape and competed brilliantly. Everyone did well, but Josh Knight my MoM.
@csking75
Superb effort - Kent or Fuchs my MOM.
@gposhfan
Decent effort and Kent MOM.
@CrispLevi
Proud to be Posh! - Fuchs MOM.
@pboromikky
Great occasion, players did themselves proud. MOM Kent.
@Alexnelson2004
Fuchs MOM. Credible mentions to RJJ, Knight & Kent.
@JohnVerrall
Stood tall across the field. Hard to single out anyone but Joe Ward rejuvenated.
@eamonnduff
McCann has found his team. Now they must find a goal. Much improved all over the pitch. As enjoyable as a defeat can be. MOM: Kent.
@janemor50334582
Frankie Kent was MOM for me.
@ebettles
MOM Fuchs. Annoyed as it shows if we put the effort in we could get results.
@jimhicksuk