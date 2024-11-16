Romoney Crichlow scored for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barnet. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

It was a decent day in League One for inactive Peterborough United.

Four of the five games played on Saturday finished in draws – three finished 0-0 – with Stockport County the only winners after outclassing Wrexham at Edgeley Park. It took a splendid goal from the division’s top scorer Louie Barry to deliver a 1-0 win, but it took an excellent goalkeeping display from Callum Burton to keep the score down.

Stockport are up to fourth, while Wrexham remain third. Fifth-placed Barnsley and sixth-placed Lincoln City drew away from home with the Tykes failing to beat a Cambridge United side who shipped six goals at Posh last weekend.

Posh knew they would remain 12th no matter how today’s games played out, but they are just five point off the play-off places.

In League Two former Posh man Matty Stevens scored twice in three minutes to help AFC Wimbledon to a 3-1 win at Barrow.

In the National League on-loan Posh man David Ajiboye played 90 minutes for York City in a top-of-the-table clash at Forest Green Rovers. The hosts won 2-0 to jump above York to the top of the table.

On-loan Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow scored for Dagenham & Redbridge, but they threw away a 3-1 lead against Barnet and lost 4-3. Former Posh man Idris Kanu scored for Barnet. On loan Posh striker Pemi Aderoju was a late substitute for struggling Boston United in a 1-0 defeat at Woking.