Deadline Day blog: Posh sign a striker as JCH set to leave

The PT is running a transfer blog for Peterborough United and the rest of League One until the window shuts at 11pm on Friday, September 1.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 22:31 BST
Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh v Derby last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh v Derby last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh v Derby last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.

Posh transfer window

22:51 BST

Ronnie Edwards

It looks like Ronnie Edwards is staying.

22:50 BST

Josh Knight

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says defender Josh Knight will be taken off the transfer list and will be offered a new contract after impressing so far this season.

22:46 BST

10.45pm More to come from Posh

Jacob Wakeling signs for Posh. Details here

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-sign-a-striker-from-league-two-4278000

22:40 BST

JCH at Rovers

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is in talks with Bristol Rovers about a return to the Memorial Stadium after the clubs agreed a fee around an hour ago.

Fair play to Rovers I didn’t think they’d have the cash.

22:28 BSTUpdated 22:53 BST

Posh sign a striker

Posh have signed Jacob Wakeling, a 21 year-old forward from League Two side Swindon Town.

Wakeling played against Posh for Swindon in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

He has scored 10 goals in 57 career appearances (46 starts).

He has also played on loan at Barrow after starting his career at Leicester City.

More to come.

22:00 BST

10pm The clock is ticking

There isn’t long for JCH to complete his move.

Transfer deadline is an hour away., although extensions have been known to be granted

21:55 BST

Latest moves

Derby have completed the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Elliott Embleton.

Midfielder Clinton Mola has joined Reading on a free transfer from VFB Stuttgart.

Defender Omar Rekik has re-joined Wigan for a second loan spell from Arsenal.

Cheltenham are set to sign West Brom forward Jovan Malcolm on loan.

21:37 BST

BREAKING: JCH in talks over a move

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been given permission to talk to another club after a transfer fee was agreed.

Now down to Clarke-Harris to agree personal terms.

21:01 BST

9pm update: zzzz

Still no word on Ronnie Edwards or JCH. Both players are in Portsmouth with the first-team squad.

It’s also been deathly quiet in League One for the last hour.

Reading have completed the loan signing of striker Dom Ballard from Southampton.

Derby are trying to sign Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson.

Former Posh on loan centre-back James Chester has joined Barrow tonight. He had been without a club.

19:43 BST

7.30pm update as Charlton sign two more and a chase a third player

Left wing-back Owen Dodgson has joined Barnsley on loan from Burnley.

Shrewsbury have signed midfielder Ryan Finnigan on loan from Shrewsbury.

Cheltenham have signed Birmingham City right-back Josh Williams on loan.

Charlton have completed the loan signing of versatile defender James Abankwah from Udinese.

Charlton are also chasing Manchester City forward Slobodan Tedic.

Wigan have signed young left winger Martial Godo on loan from Fulham.

Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill has joined Stevenage on loan.

