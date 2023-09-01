Deadline Day blog: Posh sign a striker as JCH set to leave
All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.
Posh transfer window
Ronnie Edwards
It looks like Ronnie Edwards is staying.
Josh Knight
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says defender Josh Knight will be taken off the transfer list and will be offered a new contract after impressing so far this season.
10.45pm More to come from Posh
JCH at Rovers
Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is in talks with Bristol Rovers about a return to the Memorial Stadium after the clubs agreed a fee around an hour ago.
Fair play to Rovers I didn’t think they’d have the cash.
Posh sign a striker
Posh have signed Jacob Wakeling, a 21 year-old forward from League Two side Swindon Town.
Wakeling played against Posh for Swindon in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.
He has scored 10 goals in 57 career appearances (46 starts).
He has also played on loan at Barrow after starting his career at Leicester City.
More to come.
10pm The clock is ticking
There isn’t long for JCH to complete his move.
Transfer deadline is an hour away., although extensions have been known to be granted
Latest moves
Derby have completed the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Elliott Embleton.
Midfielder Clinton Mola has joined Reading on a free transfer from VFB Stuttgart.
Defender Omar Rekik has re-joined Wigan for a second loan spell from Arsenal.
Cheltenham are set to sign West Brom forward Jovan Malcolm on loan.
BREAKING: JCH in talks over a move
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been given permission to talk to another club after a transfer fee was agreed.
Now down to Clarke-Harris to agree personal terms.
9pm update: zzzz
Still no word on Ronnie Edwards or JCH. Both players are in Portsmouth with the first-team squad.
It’s also been deathly quiet in League One for the last hour.
Reading have completed the loan signing of striker Dom Ballard from Southampton.
Derby are trying to sign Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson.
Former Posh on loan centre-back James Chester has joined Barrow tonight. He had been without a club.
7.30pm update as Charlton sign two more and a chase a third player
Left wing-back Owen Dodgson has joined Barnsley on loan from Burnley.
Shrewsbury have signed midfielder Ryan Finnigan on loan from Shrewsbury.
Cheltenham have signed Birmingham City right-back Josh Williams on loan.
Charlton have completed the loan signing of versatile defender James Abankwah from Udinese.
Charlton are also chasing Manchester City forward Slobodan Tedic.
Wigan have signed young left winger Martial Godo on loan from Fulham.
Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill has joined Stevenage on loan.