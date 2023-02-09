News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United are being given a 31 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

Data experts predict whether Peterborough United will chase down Barnsley for League One's final play-off place, plus whether Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle can hold off Ipswich Town and Derby County - picture gallery

Posh have started to really find some form.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

Four wins from their last five games has seen Posh win five more points than Barnsley over that period and cut the gap on the Yorkshiremen to just three points.

They remain level on points with Wycombe Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town as the race to chase down Barnsley for League One’s final play-off pace hots up.

But will Posh be successful in that bid when the end of the season comes? Here’s how the Supercomputer thinks the table will look like at the end of matchday 46.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 96pts (+46)

Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 17% Win the league: 61%

2. Plymouth Argyle - 91pts (+31)

Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 45% Win the league: 20

3. Derby County - 88pts (+39)

Promotion:53% Play-offs: 61% Win the league: 12%

4. Ipswich Town - 85pts (+36)

Promotion: 37% Play-offs: 70% Win the league: 6%

