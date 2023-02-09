Posh have started to really find some form.

Four wins from their last five games has seen Posh win five more points than Barnsley over that period and cut the gap on the Yorkshiremen to just three points.

They remain level on points with Wycombe Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town as the race to chase down Barnsley for League One’s final play-off pace hots up.

But will Posh be successful in that bid when the end of the season comes? Here’s how the Supercomputer thinks the table will look like at the end of matchday 46.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday - 96pts (+46) Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 17% Win the league: 61% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Plymouth Argyle - 91pts (+31) Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 45% Win the league: 20 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3 . Derby County - 88pts (+39) Promotion:53% Play-offs: 61% Win the league: 12% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Ipswich Town - 85pts (+36) Promotion: 37% Play-offs: 70% Win the league: 6% Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales