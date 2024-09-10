Dashing winger and scorer of spectacular goals signs up for Peterborough United senior citizens event
Houghton was a youngster at Spurs before joining Posh from Walsall for £60k in the summer of 1996 soon after Barry Fry’s club takeover.
Houghton was a speedy and skilful wide player with a knack of scoring spectacular goals.
He made 87 Posh appearances, scoring 15 times before leaving for Southend in 1998.
Houghton joined the police force after retiring from professional football.
The event is free to attend and takes place on Wednesday, September 18 (noon) in the Alan Boswell Suite.
All are welcome and complimentary tea and coffee will be served.