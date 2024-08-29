Darren Ferguson (left) and Juan Ugarte of Wrexham celebrate winning the LDV Vans Trophy Final at the Millennium Stadium in April, 2005. Photo Paul Gilham Getty Images.

​If Wrexham had been a bit more savvy they could have appointed Darren Ferguson as their manager in 2006.

​As it was a 34 year-old midfielder, who was looking to get into management after seven years as a Wrexham player, wasn’t granted an interview when veteran boss Dennis Smith stepped down.

Instead the job went to another Reds player Brian Carey and soon afterwards Ferguson became the shock first managerial appointment made by brash new Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony early in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when Ferguson won the first of his Posh promotions the following season, Wrexham lost their place in the Football League and it took vast amounts of Hollywood money to bring them back.

Darren Ferguson (left) and Juan Ugarte of Wrexham celebrate winning the LDV Vans Trophy Final at the Millennium Stadium in April, 2005. Photo Paul Gilham Getty Images.

Ferguson said: “I was disappointed I didn’t have the chance to talk about the Wrexham job, but no-one has a divine right to get anything.

"It was no secret I had been preparing to go into management for some time, but it’s always the case in football that as one door closes another opens.

"I soon had a phone call from Barry Fry inviting me down to Peterborough for an interview with an ambitious new chairman and it all happened very quickly after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d had seven great years at Wrexham. I loved it there and turned down many opportunities to leave. It was a special time among special people.”

Ferguson made 356 Wrexham appearances and scored 34 goals, including one in the 2005 LDV Vans Trophy Final at the Millennium Stadium when his side beat Southend 2-0.