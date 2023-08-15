Ferguson praised his side’s attitude after they fell behind for the first time this season but came back to win 3-1 on a fantastic night at Oakwell.

Posh- like their hosts- missed a number of chances before Barry Cotter put Barnsley ahead just after half time but they hit back well with three well worked and finished goals from Hector Kyprianou, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku.

Posh are now one of only three sides to have won all three League One matches so far this season, along with Bolton and Stevenage.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson was delighted with his side's performance. Photo: Joe Dent.

Speaking about his side’s performance, Ferguson said: “It was a really good game and advert for the league. It was two different styles and we were trying to outdo them and they were trying to do vice-versa.

"Both teams had moments in the first half, Nick has made a couple of good saves but we’ve had the more clear-cut chances- particularly Joel’s.

"At half time, I said when we get more chances we need to be ruthless.

“We lost a soft goal but the reaction to losing was outstanding. From the moment, we went behind we were absolutely outstanding. Going behind was one of the tests we had not covered so far and the reaction was fantastic.

Kwame Poku slams in the third goal for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

“Even if we’d have lost tonight, with that performance, I wouldn’t have been disappointed. Our shape was good, I’m delighted with the fact we created so many chances, we had 18 shots at goal.

“We were very, very impressive. I’m delighted with the fact we kept the belief that we were going to get something from the game.

“The keeper has made a fantastic save from Jonno in the second half and I’m thinking that has got to hit the back of the net but we just kept going and were relentless.

"The first goal is fantastic, really good play and a great finish. We then stepped on the gas and managed to win the game.

"What a finish for the third after Ricky cut it back, it was unstoppable. I was right behind it.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the performance, we’re a young team and to come to be successful you have to come to Barnsley on Tuesday nights and get results and we have done.”

The only disappointment from a Posh perspective was the fact that the opener appeared to go through the hands of Nicholas Bilokapic at the near post. Ferguson strongly defended his goalkeeper though, who Posh had to thank for a series of saves in the first half.

He added: “He’s a good goalkeeper, you can see that and can see he’s confident. Hes’ good with his feet and he’s got size.

"The goal doesn’t bother me; he’s maybe not moved his feet quick enough- he’ll tell you that himself but he’s made two big saves in the first half and he’s just so commanding. He’s been great since he’s come in.”