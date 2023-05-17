Posh players celebrate a goal against Sheffield Wednesday at London Road. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh take a healthy 4-0 lead to Hillsborough, but Ferguson believes trying to protect that considerable advantage by defending for 90 minutes won’t suit the strengths of his side.

He could though bring experienced right-back Nathan Thompson back into the starting XI to help cope with the expected Wednesday onslaught.

Posh will need to defend well again at Hillsborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We have been dealing with games in isolation in recent weeks and it’s worked out well for us,” Ferguson said.

"Our mindset tomorrow will be to try and get a positive result. We will try and win the game. Taking care of one match at a time has been a consistent message from me to the players and if we get it right one more time and beat Sheffield Wednesday we will be at Wembley.

"It’s an unusual one as we obviously start the game 4-0 ahead, but the best way to quieten what will be a big home crowd is get on the front foot and score the first goal. Going there to defend all game would not suit us at all.

"And when we have the ball we have to be brave enough to play in tight areas so we can entice them on to us and then hope our quality can hurt them.

"We did all those things well at home last week, but no two games are the same. This match is a completely different prospect. It’s Hillsborough with 30,000 fans inside.

"We need to blank all that out, play the game we want to play and not the game they want to play, and hopefully we can get the crowd frustrated.

"We took a bit out of the game up there in March (a 1-0 defeat) when we controlled a lot of the first half

"We will still have to get the basics and fundamentals right and we have to make sure we show a strong mentality to get through the inevitable periods when they are on top.

"We’ve shown all season we have enough quality to win games, but that won’t be enough to win this one.

"The players delivered a perfect performance in the first leg in terms of what we had worked on, but we also had to defend well at times which we did. We defended set-pieces very well and we might have to be even better tomorrow. “We’ve delivered two very good performances in a row – arguably the two best in my time – and we need to match that tomorrow.

