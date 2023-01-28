Darren Ferguson applauds his Peterborough United players. Photo: Joe Dent.

Two goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris gave Posh a 2-1 win and Ferguson two wins from two since his return to the club at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Victory moved Posh up to seventh and within two points of Barnsley in the final play-off place, but they had to hang on in the closing stages after missing a host of excellent chances at the start of the second half to put the game to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh were then pegged back by an unfortunate Nathan Thompson own goal with three minutes to play.

Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United alongside his brother Louis Thompson of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Despite the nerves, Ferguson even went on to suggest that the grit his side were forced to show turned into a better way to win the game.

Ferguson said: “It was a comfortable game that became very uncomfortable. We have only got ourselves to blame because of the amount of clear chances we had at 2-0.

“It then became a problem as started to pile bodies forward. In the main, we dealt with it ok, but the next goal was crucial. If it was us, it was game over,but it was them and we had to dig in. Sometimes that is a better way to win it though.

“We controlled the game really well in the first half. We did the simple things well and some of the football was outstanding.

“The first ten minutes of the second half was so open, which I didn’t want, but in a way suited us because we were creating chances. Ephron Mason-Clark was causing their right back huge problems. We had to kill the game off there and the fact we didn’t gave them confidence.

“There was a period we couldn’t get control and they made it difficult for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am disappointed not to keep the clean sheet because we could build on that, but it was an unfortunate goal. It came so quick to Tommo he can’t move his feet and at that point it was game on.”

The visitors thought had equalised earlier through substitute Reeco Hackett, but the flag was raised following discussions between referee Bobby Madley and his assistant.

It appears that Dane Scarlett was adjudged to be in an offside position when he got involved in a tangle of legs with Frankie Kent in the build-up to the goal.

Ferguson was in no doubt that the right decision has been reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson added: “I’m very pleased to have picked up back-to-back wins. I’m delighted with the players, they have taken on board the instructions and today will give them a big boost.

“That was a win against a team in and around us and we haven’t beaten many of them this season. We are going to have to beat them all to get in the play-offs.”