Darren Ferguson on the importance of the Vertu Trophy to Peterborough United and facing the 'most in form team in the country'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darren Ferguson has said that the Vertu Trophy has taken on extra importance for his Peterborough United side, given how the season has played out so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh host Walsall in the Round of 16 on Tuesday night with hopes of retaining their trophy still alive.

The game is a distraction from Posh’s faltering league campaign, which sees them sitting 19th in the League One table, just five points clear of safety. For this reason, Posh boss Darren Ferguson has said that the competition and the chance of getting to Wembley has taken on extra importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in Posh’s way on Tuesday will be one of the country’s most in-form teams. Walsall are sitting pretty, 12 points clear at the top of League Two- with a game in hand. They have won all of their last eight league games and lost just one of the last 16.

Walsall have lost the in-form Nathan Lowe. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Saddlers were, however, dealt a blow this week with the news that Stoke City recalled striker Nathan Lowe. The 19-year-old is the top scorer in League Two with 15 goals in 22 matches.

Ferguson is still expecting a tough battle though and will set up his side to improve their recent home form.

He said: “We need to get our home form sorted, it’s not been good enough of late. The two defeats against Mansfield and Barnsley have been thoroughly deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was always going to be an important trophy for us but even more so this season.

“The message to the players is if you win tomorrow night, you’ve only got to win two games to get there. That’s a big incentive.

“We wanted to win in any way but especially with the way the season has gone, we need to finish as high as we can and if we get to Wembley, all of a sudden, it’s not such a bad season.

“It’s going to be a tough game, we’re playing the most in form team in the country. Any team that wins eight games on the bounce is doing something very, very well. They will be a tough nut to crack, there is no doubt about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are well organised and they’ve got two strikers in form scoring goals, although Lowe has gone back now.

“They have loads of energy, they want to run all of the time. They want to get it in your box but my message to my players will be about what we do when we’re in possession.

“We need to think about our speed of play, our attacking intent and how we can hurt them when we have possession. That will be the key to success.

“I have to make sure I get the balance right between being a bit more solid but keeping that attacking intent because we have so many good attacking players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both the Wrexham and Everton games have given us something to build on. We kept possessions and we were good on the ball until the final third but we didn’t create enough chances.

“Perhaps in the Everton game, we didn’t let the handbrake off, we were a bit safe. I want to try and take that handbrake off the players.”

New full-back Carl Johnston is cup-tied for the EFL Trophy.