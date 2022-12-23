New Milton Keynes Head Coach Mark Jackson (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

Liam Manning was sacked after defeat to Fleetwood two weeks ago which saw the side slip into the relegation zone.

It was thought at one point that Posh legend Darren Ferguson could take over at Stadium:MK but the club, in the end, have decided to go down the route of an opportunity to an untested manager once again.

They have appointed Leeds United coach Mark Jackson.

The 45-year-old built up an impressive reputation for himself at the Premier League side before taking this step into management. He joined Leeds in 2015 as an under-15s coach and worked his way all the way up to first team coach. He spent two years as under 23s boss before Jesse Marsch promoted him in March.

He will face a crucial tie at home to Forest Green on Boxing Day before taking his side to face Posh on December 29 in just his second game in charge.

Jackson said: “I am extremely excited and proud to be named Head Coach of MK Dons. We have a busy few weeks ahead but it’s an opportunity I’m looking forward to and I’m ready for the challenge.

“It is clear what the short-term targets are, and I will be emphasising that to the players, but I want to help build something special in long term as well, and I believe we have the togetherness and the people here to achieve that.

“The Club has a clear identity and it’s one that fits in with my idea of how the game should be played. There are certain areas where I think I can enhance that, through my experiences and knowledge, but, ultimately, we will look to play an attractive style of football, where we dominate the ball, play on the front foot, aggressively go after teams with how we press and influence our style on the opponent's game.”

MK have not beaten Posh in any of their last five meetings and Posh managed to hold on for a 3-2 win in October this season after what was an impressive performance before an inexplicable loss of concentration almost cost them a deserved three points.

Before that, Posh travel to The Valley to face Charlton for what will be ex-Posh defender Dean Holden’s first match in charge of the Addicks.

