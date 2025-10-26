Darren Ferguson: 'I will always think of Peterborough United as my club.'

Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Darren Ferguson insists he has no regrets from his four spells as Peterborough United manager.

Ferguson was sacked by chairman Darragh MacAnthony on Saturday night, but he still wished his former boss good fortune in the future.

Ferguson issued a brief statement through the League Managers association.

It read: ‘Thank you Peterborough United for the fantastic memories! Four promotions, one relegation, three play off semi-finals, one resignation, three wins at Wembley and three sackings - it’s been a journey and I have no regrets.

‘I would like to thank the fans, the players and the staff who have been a superb support to me during my role as manager.

‘Huge appreciation goes to the chairman, Darragh MacAnthony; we achieved a hell of a lot together, not all plain sailing, but in football, nothing ever is. I wish the club all the very best for the future and I will always think of Peterborough United as my club.’