Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has described tomorrow’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy game against Crawley Town as ‘arguably more important’ than last Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Leeds United.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley in 2014. Photo Alan Storer.

It’s an indication Ferguson will field a strong side against the League Two side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm kick off) with Posh just three wins from a trip to Wembley for the first time since they won this competition in 2014.

The boss will delay naming his starting XI to his own players until the morning as he has been monitoring who has recovered best from the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds.

"We’ve moved on quickly to a very important game,” Ferguson said. “It’s arguably more important than Sunday as we are close to Wembley and we get the chance to move even closer.

Bolton Wanderers celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley last season. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images.

"I always take this tournament seriously. It doesn’t always pan out the way you want it to, but to have a home game at this stage is something you just have to take advantage of and win

"We spoke about the importance of this game this morning and we can think about Saturday’s match after this one. That’s what I’ve told the players and I showed them pictures of the final last year when there were 80,000 fans at the game.

"We had a great day at Wembley when we won it. We took 20,000 and beat Chesterfield. That’s a big carrot for the players.

"I have delayed telling them the team as I needed to see them train this morning and to be fair they were very good.

"We are looking at data, including how many minutes they’ve played and their general wellbeing and most of them are looking good.

"I'm also mindful of players who need minutes and one or two definitely need games.

"It’s a tough game for us though as Crawley are a very good, expansive footballing team who have a real identity in how they play.”

Striker Malik Mothersille and midfielder Ryan De Havilland are two fringe players who will probably start for Posh.