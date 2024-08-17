Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Darren Ferguson hailed the quality of his Peterborough United side’s play as they won 4-1 at Shrewsbury Town in a League One fixture on Saturday,

Posh picked up their first win of the season, after two defeats to begin the campaign, with a dominant 4-1 win away at Croud Meadow.

They did not have it all their own way as they fell behind to a long range effort from Carl Winchester after 21 minutes, but Kwame Poku equalised just a minute later to set Posh on their way. A dominant performance then followed as Poku scored a second before a late double from Joel Randall sealed the three points.

And Ferguson was impressed with his team’s performance. He said: “The win was thoroughly deserved. It could have been more. We saw that on a number of occasions last season where we dominated games and created chance after chance and sometimes paid for it, but not today though.

Joel Randall celebrates scoring his first goal with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent.

“We got over the disappointment of going behind very quickly which was important and overall, I was really pleased, it was a really good team performance.

"We played the way we wanted to play and we didn’t panic. We started the second half a little sloppily ad they put more of a press on, but once we worked it out, we were ok. It wasn’t just Kwame but when he plays that good and with that intensity, then there isn’t anyone better in this league in that position, which is unfortunate for some of my players.

"It was a tough decision to leave Cian Hayes out as he was probably one of our best players against Oxford in our previous game. I had to get Kwame going though as, he’s not been fully up to speed. He’s had a couple of issues, but today you’ve seen what he’s all about and he probably should have got a hat-trick.

“Malik Mothersille was also very good and he’s just missing a goal. It’s difficult choosing between him and Ricky Jade-Jones as they’re different sorts of players, but Malik linked the game ever so well and had a couple of good opportunities and then Ricky came on and was a constant threat, and had a hand in the third goal. As a number nine, you’re in the team to score goals and they have to improve the amount of goals they score. If they do, they are going to be some players.

Manager Darren Ferguson acknowledges the supporters. Photo: Joe Dent.

“As a team, we were a constant threat. The most important thing for the team was the win and as well as that we managed to do it in a way that was enjoyable to watch and it was enjoyable to play in I’m sure.

“It’s important to get the first win of the season when you’ve got so many new players because a bit of doubt can creep in. There was no panic though, I just told the players to relax and go and play. Some of our football was absolutely outstanding."

Posh. who are up to ninth in the early-season table. are on the road again next Saturday (August 24) as they travel to Exeter. The Grecians were beaten 2-1 away at Northampton on Saturday.