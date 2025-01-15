Darren Ferguson hails 'outstanding' new signing Gustav Lindgren after two-goal full Peterborough United debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren Ferguson was full of praise for Gustav Lindgren, who scored twice on his full Peterborough United debut.

The 23-year-old made his first start for the club on Tuesday night and made an instant impact, scoring twice in the 4-2 victory over Walsall.

Malik Mothersille also scored twice- including once from the spot as Posh moved into the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy.

The match was not all plain-sailing though as Walsall created a number of chances but were prevented causing Posh serious headaches, by getting back level from 3-1 down by the inspired form of Nicholas Bilokapic.

The Posh stopper made several high quality stops before rather undoing that hard work in stoppage time by kicking the ball right at Liam Gordon and watching it loop over him and into the back of the net.

The Posh boss was keen to focus on the positives though after the game, insisting that his team could take many things from the game, even if there is still plenty to work on at the back.

He also reserved great praise for Lindgren, he said: “It was a great home debut from Gustav, it shows what he’s all about.

"You’ve got a glimpse of what we know he can do. It was his first start tonight, he’s only played a half at Everton and you saw there, his movement was outstanding against top Premier League defenders.

“He was outstanding. He is not just one that can run in behind, we can link, he can press, he can do it all. What you’re seeing is a player with real potential.

“When we analysed him, I was absolutely certain on him and that he could be a really good player for us.

“He could only play an hour tonight. It’s a shame because he was on his hat-trick but we could not risk anything, he’s played a full season already.”

When asked on his thoughts on the game, Ferguson added: “I’m delighted with the result. We scored four and could have had more.

“We are more of an attacking threat with out and out wingers, as we’ve seen tonight.

“We started the game ever so well but typical us, we give a goal away from nothing. There’s no need to do what we did. There is a deflection for the goal so are are a bit unlucky but there is no need to go and try and gamble there as a defender. He has got his back to goal and it’s impossible to score unless we make a mistake.

“We just need to manage the game and have the players taking responsibility on the pitch; in the last minute of the first half we’re almost trying to give another goal away. We seem to keep finding ways to let teams get back in when we’re in complete control and that is a bad habit.

“We want to play but I just said the players to use some common sense. They can’t score if we are in their half.

“We started the second half really poorly again. which is something I need to look at but there were lots of positives to take out of the performance against a team that are absolutely flying.

“The pitch wasn’t great, we need to get that right for the way we want to play.

“We got the fourth goal- it was a great bit of skill from Brad- and were sitting in a bit which possibly led to them getting so many shots and Nick made some good saves and then the second goal is just a mess.

"He’s made too many saves, they’ve had far too many shots at goal. He’s done great to make those saves but just don’t make that mistake at the end because that’s all anyone is going to talk about.

“The first half was full of lots of good stuff, the second half not so much but you have to credit them.”

Posh get back to League One action on Saturday (January 18) when they host Leyton Orient. They beat Championship side Derby County on Tuesday to set up an FA Cup fourth round meeting with Manchester City.