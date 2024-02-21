Posh's players are staff celebrate reaching Wembley with victory over Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh booked their place in the final of the EFL Trophy on April 7 with a 3-0 victory over Blackpool.

Malik Mothersille opened the scoring in the first half before captain Harrison Burrows added a second half brace to secure Posh a date at the national stadium for the first time since the final of this competition in 2014.

Posh will face either Bradford or Wycombe in the final, the pair meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday night.

Boss Ferguson hailed a great night for the club as well as praising his players for returning to the levels they have ben producing earlier in the season as Posh ended a four match losing run.

He said: “It’s great, it’s a brilliant feeling.

"For the whole club, it’s a great day out. It’s been building up and I kept saying to the players, even back in the group stage, it’s worth it in the end to just get through these games.

“We knew this would be a tough game and we spoke in the hotel about how ‘all your families will be there seeing you walk out at Wembley tunnel.’ You can’t have any regrets, you can’t get this far and let it slip.

"The chairman will be delighted, it’s a big reward for everyone behind the scenes and brings everyone together at the club.

"I’m delighted for this young lot, you’ve seen the celebrations after the game. I work with them every day, I’ve seen the effort they put in everyday, they will make mistakes, but they’ve got courage. I know the potential this group have got, I’ve got to make sure they keep playing with this belief and conviction.

“The players were outstanding, it was a really good performance.

“We couldn’t finish them off in the first half but we stayed really calm. We defended really well, they were just pumping balls at us but the two centre halves were heading everything. The whole back four was really solid.

“We got back to what we’re about tonight. We played with belief, courage and conviction. We had to tidy up in both boxes and we did that tonight.

“The two new lads that came in, Malik and Jeando, did really well, their performances were right up there, which was really pleasing. Ricky is a great sub, he doesn’t want to be a sub but when you’re winning, he’s outstanding because he puts so much pressure on the opposition and they can’t get forward. "Now we can put it to bed and really attack the league because we’ve fallen behind a bit. We’ve got to get going again and attack the large number of home games we’ve got in March..