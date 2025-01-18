Darren Ferguson explains his latest yellow card for touchline infringements
Darren Ferguson has expressed his frustration after being booked for leaving his technical area during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient.
Ferguson was shown the yellow card in the second half and spent most of the match, before and after the caution, watching on from the stands by choice.
Ferguson left the touchline to head for the stands after the yellow card but through his own choice and not because he was dismissed by the officials.
Ferguson had similar gripes after last month 3-1 home defeat against Barnsley; bemoaning the fact he was booked for leaving his area when the opposing coaches were doing “far worse."
Saturday’s caution was Ferguson’s fourth caution for leaving his technical area this season.
He has already served one touchline ban triggered by picking up three yellow cards and a second for using "abusive and insulting words towards a match official” in the Barnsley match.
After Saturday’s yellow card, he said: “I’ve gone on the pitch. Once in the whole 90 minutes I’ve walked a little but off my technical area. I’m sat upstairs for that reason.
“It’s because I’m getting booked while everyone else is doing it. Yet, as soon as I do it, I get booked.
“Unfortunately that’s the reason why I’m sitting upstairs.
“I’ve got my own thoughts on why it happens.”
