Darragh says Sky showed too much Rooney and not enough Fergie and Burrows!

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Getty Images.

MacAnthony told listeners to his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast he felt the coverage concentrated too much on Wayne Rooney and the Rams rather than the team that actually won the match.

“It was all about Wayne Rooney’s Derby,” MacAnthony moaned. “The match commentators were fine, but in the studio afterwards four and a half minutes of Rooney’s interview was shown with only 34 seconds devoted to the winning manager.

“They also spoke at length about the 19 year-old who scored for Derby and ignored the 19 year-old (Harrison Burrows) who scored for us.

Posh teenager Harrison Burrows scores against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s not such a big deal for us to have games televised now we’re in the Championship as we’d have made more money if they weren’t there on Saturday.

“We’d probably have had 2,000 more Derby fans at the game and 1,000 more of our fans.”

Sky are back at Posh on Saturday (August 28) when Championship promotion favourites West Brom provide the opposition.