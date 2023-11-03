Darragh says Ricky is the real deal, but will he be the next big Peterborough United striker sale?
MacAnthony has long been a champion of the 20 year-old forward who has been with the club since the age of nine.
And Jones has hit top form in recent weeks scoring in the last two matches after taking on the centre f orward role.
Jones signed a four-year contract at London Road in May, 2021.
On his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “I said a few weeks back that I’d like to see Ricky have a run out as a central striker.
"I just felt with his pace he would cause havoc. I fancied he would force red cards as well as score goals.
"I know he has his doubters and moaners, but to me he has the attributes of a typical Peterborough United centre forward.
"There is value for the club in having a 20-21 year-old greyhound at number nine who also scores goals.
"We’ve sold some in the past, like Ivan Toney, and when that happens it sorts your budget out for a year.
"We’ve gone away from selling strikers in recent seasons and sold midfielders or defenders.
"In the past we’ve done well out of having strikers for a couple of seasons and then moving them on.
"For now I’m just pleased for Ricky as he’s been brilliant lately.”
Posh picked up a club record £10 million when selling Toney to Brentford in August 2020. They could cash in on him again if he gets a move in January.
Posh have also made big profits on strikers Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle and Craig Mackail-Smith in the MacAnthony era.
Posh are in FA Cup action on Saturday as League Two side Salford City visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a first round tie for the second successive season.
Posh will be protecting a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
