News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Darragh says Ricky is the real deal, but will he be the next big Peterborough United striker sale?

​Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has hinted young Ricky-Jade Jones could be his club’s next major striker sale.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Spurs on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Spurs on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Spurs on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​MacAnthony has long been a champion of the 20 year-old forward who has been with the club since the age of nine.

And Jones has hit top form in recent weeks scoring in the last two matches after taking on the centre f orward role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jones signed a four-year contract at London Road in May, 2021.

On his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “I said a few weeks back that I’d like to see Ricky have a run out as a central striker.

Most Popular

"I just felt with his pace he would cause havoc. I fancied he would force red cards as well as score goals.

"I know he has his doubters and moaners, but to me he has the attributes of a typical Peterborough United centre forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is value for the club in having a 20-21 year-old greyhound at number nine who also scores goals.

"We’ve sold some in the past, like Ivan Toney, and when that happens it sorts your budget out for a year.

"We’ve gone away from selling strikers in recent seasons and sold midfielders or defenders.

"In the past we’ve done well out of having strikers for a couple of seasons and then moving them on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For now I’m just pleased for Ricky as he’s been brilliant lately.”

Posh picked up a club record £10 million when selling Toney to Brentford in August 2020. They could cash in on him again if he gets a move in January.

Posh have also made big profits on strikers Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle and Craig Mackail-Smith in the MacAnthony era.

Posh are in FA Cup action on Saturday as League Two side Salford City visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a first round tie for the second successive season.

Posh will be protecting a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Bumper Posh package pages 81-87

Related topics:Darragh MacAnthonyIvan ToneyLondon RoadBrentford