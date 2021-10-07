Darragh MacAnthony urges his players to show more self-belief: ‘More players need to be like Nathan Thompson’

Joe Ward in action for Posh.

MacAnthony, who was speaking on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, wants more players to replicate the effort and enthusiasm of experienced defender Nathan Thompson.

“Some players don’t seem to believe in themselves as much as me, the manager and the fans believe in them,” MacAnthony said. “Joe Ward could tear it up at Championship level. He was a massive part of our promotion season and with his pace, ability and technique he could be as good in the Championship.

Frankie Kent and Dan Butler.

“He just needs to be more aggressive. A good season this season could set him and his family up for life.

“I also look at defenders Frankie Kent and Dan Butler, two of our leaders. They have been outstanding at home, but away from home there is a glazed look in their eyes. They need to realise they belong in the Championship.

“It seems that some our players are apologetic about being in the Championship. That needs to stop as they are here; they do belong.

“Josh Knight needs to step up and show why we paid good money for him in the summer. We need to get Jack Taylor, our best midfielder, fit enough so he can play Saturday/Wednesday.

Nathan Thompson in action against Birmingham City.