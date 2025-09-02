Darragh MacAnthony on Peterborough United's deadline day business, the future of Oscar Wallin and players expected to leave the club

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has given an extensive interview after an exceptionally busy transfer deadline day for Peterborough United.

Speaking to the Posh Plus service, MacAnthony went into detail about the club’s 4 deadline day recruits Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Harry Leonard and Wrexham duo Jacob Mendy and Tom O’Connor.

Leonard, who signed from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, was the only permanent signing of the day with Posh dipping into the loan market after what MacAnthony described as a ‘horrendous’ start to a season which has seen Posh pick up just one point in their opening six League One matches.

Going the other way, Posh saw striker Bradley Ihionvien join Shrewsbury on loan and forward Jacob Wakeling depart to join National League side Solihull Moors. A large number of transfer listed players remained at the club though the intention is now to secure some loans in the National League, which are still permitted.

MacAnthony spoke on a number of topics including his new recruits, a potential change of formation and interest in many of his players including some on the transfer list and some not. His answers are below.

Two signings from Wrexham….

“I’m not the biggest fan of loans, but we signed a couple from Wrexham. They are on a lot more money than we can pay and I feel very positive that we have a chance to sign them come the end of the season, so they are not loans per se where they will come and go.

“Tom is a very accomplished player who has won three promotions. He played with Sam Hughes at Burton many years ago and we got great character references from him.

“We chose to sign Mendy because we were concerned that if we were going to play three at the back then you need wing backs. Harley is 19 and to play every game while Rio Adebisi is still not fit is a big ask. He might be flying, but if he goes down injured we’re playing square pegs in round holes.

“It was worth doing the deal if we could get it in the cap and Wrexham have been very fair to us. They are two great characters, they’ve won promotions, then you add in Tom Lees and Peter Kioso and you’ve got four great characters in the dressing room.”

New strikers Harry Leonard and Jimmy-Jay Morgan...

“The striker market is not great. A lot of number nines have been harvested by big clubs and they are not going down the leagues unless they leave on loan. We didn’t really want to do a loan so when the manager came to me last week and said he didn’t want Brad here, we said ok and moved him on.

“Harry was on our list, but he was for loan and has had injury issues. We spoke to Sammie Szmodics and we know what a talent he is, but we didn’t want to bring him on loan. If he’s going to be our main guy, then that’s value we’re created for his club. The loan was really cheap, but it was my idea to put a bid in.

“We got a green light that there was a deal to be done so we spoke to his agent - he was on Championship wages so we had to make that work - then the deal changed, then it got into the press. We had been down the lane with a couple of strikers the week before, but things fell down over a medical, players not wanting to come, but we felt Harry was the one we were waiting for.

“We had an extensive medical done. He hasn’t played a lot of games, but he’s been unlucky. He’s had a separated shoulder, a back spasm, but there’s nothing anywhere else you would look at. He’s got a clean bill of health and has been playing in pre-season.

“We’ve spent a lot of money on him and we’re really happy.

“If we’re going to play with two strikers, we are going to need four. What’s killed us the last two years is losing key players to injuries. You can’t kill Bolu Shofowoke and David Kamara by putting them in the four. We’ve also got Lolos and we can go to the youngsters if we need to.”

Interest in first team players...

“We had an offer from a top three top tier club in Sweden for Gustav. He hasn’t got up and running, but we don’t want to let him out of the building. He scored a lot of goals in Sweden as part of a two, so you feel for him at the moment playing 40 yards away from everyone else against three centre halves. It will be great to see him with a strike partner.

A load of clubs were in for James |Dornelly. It would be easy to send him out on loan, but he can play as a right-sided centre-half in a back three. He's got the size and physicality. Him being here until January will see him learn a lot from PK which will benefit him.”

The Oscar Wallin situation...

“Oscar, for whatever reason, probably won’t be playing for us again for a long while so that’s something we’re dealing with and making sure he’s looked after. That’s why we have made the moves we did. We have to do right by him and we also have to make sure our team has cover in key areas.”

Transfer-listed players…

“Jacob Wakeling has left

“Nothing came in for Nick Bilokapic so he will stay and play 21s and compete. Will has just come back. There has been interest in him from non-league where he can go and have a career, but he might start against Leyton Orient on Tuesday if he is fit. Will has to get himself fit. There is a goalkeeper in there and hopefully we will see that on Tuesday night.

“We’ve had snippets on Ryan de Havilland, particularly in the last hour, but not enough to get done in time. I think clubs will come in now, you’ve got non-league clubs with money these days and they will look to take him.

“There is a big club in non-league that has made substantial bids for Chris Conn-Clarke. There was EFL interest, but not to the level we thought acceptable. You might see him going back to that level to dominate, it’s a shame it didn’t work out with us.

“Ryan, Chris and Will should go into non-league and gets their wages covered so should come off the cap. I am not worried about that.”