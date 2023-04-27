Posh Under 18s lifted the David Joyce Northants County Cup on Wednesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh Under 18s lifted the U18 David Joyce County Cup on Wednesday night by comfortably beating Daventry Town 4-0.

Tyler Winters scored twice with Dennis Kelmendi and Reuben Marshall adding a goal each.

Winters gave Posh the lead after six minutes when he fired Harry Titchmarsh’s ball home at the near post.

They retained their one-goal lead at half time and, six minutes after the restart, Winters scored again by turning his man in the box and firing into the roof of the net.

Just four minutes later, Kelmendi smashed in a brilliant half-volley from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared in his direction.

Winters had a chance to complete his hat-trick before the hour mark but he put his spot kick onto the post.

It eventually became four in injury time when Marshall rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into the net.

The Under 18 side are enjoying an excellent season and sit in third in the Professional Development League and completed a ten-game winning streak earlier this season.

Boss Jamal Campbell-Ryce said: “We made the game more comfortable with our professional mindset, the way we kept the ball, the way we moved it and we were clinical.

"The keeper has had an outstanding match, it could have been seven or eight but I’m happy with the 4-0 win, the boys were different class."

Posh can claim a second trophy when they play Birmingham in the Professional Development League Cup Final on May 9.

Posh progressed to the final of the competition after overcoming Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United in the knockout stages, previously topping the group ahead of Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Crewe Alexandra.

Posh: Posh XI: West (Laycock), Dornelly, Toynton, Rose, Mills, Marcon, Titchmarsh, Challinor (Odei-Larbi), Changunda (Kelmendi), Winters, Ntege (Changunda).