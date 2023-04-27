News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
7 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
15 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
2 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
2 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
2 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Cup final success for Peterborough United Under 18s

Peterborough United Under 18s have won the David Joyce Cup.

By Ben Jones
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST- 2 min read
Posh Under 18s lifted the David Joyce Northants County Cup on Wednesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.Posh Under 18s lifted the David Joyce Northants County Cup on Wednesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh Under 18s lifted the David Joyce Northants County Cup on Wednesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh Under 18s lifted the U18 David Joyce County Cup on Wednesday night by comfortably beating Daventry Town 4-0.

Tyler Winters scored twice with Dennis Kelmendi and Reuben Marshall adding a goal each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winters gave Posh the lead after six minutes when he fired Harry Titchmarsh’s ball home at the near post.

They retained their one-goal lead at half time and, six minutes after the restart, Winters scored again by turning his man in the box and firing into the roof of the net.

Most Popular

Just four minutes later, Kelmendi smashed in a brilliant half-volley from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared in his direction.

Winters had a chance to complete his hat-trick before the hour mark but he put his spot kick onto the post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It eventually became four in injury time when Marshall rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into the net.

The Under 18 side are enjoying an excellent season and sit in third in the Professional Development League and completed a ten-game winning streak earlier this season.

Boss Jamal Campbell-Ryce said: “We made the game more comfortable with our professional mindset, the way we kept the ball, the way we moved it and we were clinical.

"The keeper has had an outstanding match, it could have been seven or eight but I’m happy with the 4-0 win, the boys were different class."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh can claim a second trophy when they play Birmingham in the Professional Development League Cup Final on May 9.

Posh progressed to the final of the competition after overcoming Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United in the knockout stages, previously topping the group ahead of Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Crewe Alexandra.

Posh: Posh XI: West (Laycock), Dornelly, Toynton, Rose, Mills, Marcon, Titchmarsh, Challinor (Odei-Larbi), Changunda (Kelmendi), Winters, Ntege (Changunda).

Not used (roll-on and off): McCann, Marshall, Unwin, Gilbert.