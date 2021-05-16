Crunching the numbers from a magnificent Peterborough United season featuring Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris and heroic referee John Busby

Sammie Szmodics celebrates a goal for Posh with Jonson Clarke-Harris (left).

1 - The number of goals scored by Sammie Szmodics before January 16.

1 – The number of teams to beat Posh twice in League One (Blackpool).

2 – The most defeats in a row (three occasions).

Mo Eisa was Posh's most used substitute.

2 - The number of red cards shown to Posh players (Nathan Thompson and Ethan Hamilton).

3 – The number of Posh hat-tricks (Jonson Clarke-Harris 2, Siriki Dembele 1).

3 – The number of teams Posh failed to beat in League One. (Blackpool, Burton & Sunderland).

3 – The number of penalties missed by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

How many clean sheets did Chrisity Pym keep?

4 - The number of Posh promotions under Darren Ferguson’s management.

6 – The most wins in a row (v Crewe, Ipswich, Gillingham, Wimbledon, Wigan & Plymouth).

6 (to one) – The odds on Posh winning the League One title before the season started.

6 - The final position of Posh in the League One fairplay table.

7 - The number of teams Posh beat twice in League One (Fleetwood, Swindon, Cobblers (naturally), Wigan, Plymouth, Charlton & Ipswich).

7 – The number of consecutive Football League wins over Cobblers.

7 – In goals, the biggest margin of victory (7-0 v Accrington).

7 – The number of penalties scored by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

8 – The number of seasons in a row Posh had spent in League One, the most alongside Gillingham.

8 - The number of times Posh failed to score.

9 - The number of Football League promotions now achieved by Posh.

11 - The number of League One away wins. Posh have only registered 11 or more away wins on three previous occasions: 14 (2007-08), 12 (2008-09), 11 (2018-19).

12 - The number of goal assists from Joe Ward, the most in the squad.

12 - The number of yellow cards shown to Nathan Thompson, the most for a Posh player.

14 - The number of goals scored by Sammie Szmodics from January 16.

15 – The number of home wins. The joint-most in the last 39 seasons.

17 – The number of Posh clean sheets (15, Christy Pym, 2 Josef Bursik).

19 - The number of goals Posh scored in the final 15 minutes of matches, the second most in the division behind Sunderland (21).

21 - The number of substitute appearances made by Ethan Hamilton and Mo Eisa, the most in the squad.

22 – The number of goal involvements from Sammie Szmodics (15 goals, 7 assists), the most in the team (Dembele 21, 11 goals and 10 assists).

22 – The number of points gained after conceding the first goal, the most in the division (7 wins and a draw after conceding the first goal 18 times).

23 - The number of different games which featured a Jonson Clarke-Harris goal.

26 - The number of wins, the fourth highest in the club’s Football League history after the 1960-61 (28), the 2007-08 (28) and the 1973-74 squads (27).

31 - The time in minutes it took Posh to score three times against Lincoln to seal promotion in the penultimate match.

31 - The number of goals scored by Johnson Clarke-Harris.

50 – The number of home points won by Posh, only the second time in 47 years they have reached a half century at London Road.

52 – The number of goals scored in home games, the most in the division by 13!

87 - The number of points achieved, the second most in the club’s Football League history in the third tier (89 in 2008-09).

100 - The number of times ‘Operation Vengeance’ appeared in a PT headline.

220 - The number of Posh wins under Darren Ferguson’s management, a club record.

392 - The number of days between Mo Eisa’s 13th and 14th League goals for Posh.

418 - The number of Posh Football League matches under Darren Ferguson’s management, the most in club history.

483 - The number of competitive Posh matches under Darren Ferguson’s management, the second highest in club history, eight fewer than Barry Fry.

1,700 – The number of fans who watched Posh beat Rochdale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

1,700 – The total number of Posh fans who watched the team live in League One this season.

6,000 - The number of Posh fans who added referee John Busby to their Christmas card list after the home game against Lincoln.

990,000 – The number of pounds it apparently cost to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris from Bristol Rovers, a bargain.

1,000,000 – The number of pounds it apparently cost to sign Sammie Szmodics from Bristol City, almost as big a bargain.