Crucial League One games of interest to relegation-threatened Peterborough United on Tuesday night
Two of them, Crawley Town and Wigan Athletic, meet at the Broadfield Stadium and a win for the home side would take them level on points with 20th-placed Posh from the same number of games played. Posh currently have a goal difference advantage over The Reds of nine. Wigan are just three points ahead of Posh, but have played two fewer games.
Shrewsbury Town will move to within a point of Posh if they can claim an upset win over promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town at the Croud Meadow. The Shrews will have played a game more than Posh and they visit the Weston Homes Stadium on March 1. Posh are at Huddersfield this Saturday (February 22).
Elsewhere Burton Albion can close the gap to Posh to two points by winning at Stevenage and Bristol Rovers can move seven points clear of Darren Ferguson’s if they pick up a shock win at second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.
