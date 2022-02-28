COUNTDOWN TO CITY: Peterborough United’s injuries and unavailabilities for the Manchester City FA Cup tie and an update on the backroom staff

Nathan Thompson in action.

The 31 year-old is also recovering from a calf injury which was expected to keep him out for the next three weeks, but he could now be absent for longer.

Another veteran defender Mark Beevers is expected to be in the Posh squad to face Manchester City in a daunting, but exciting, fifth round FA Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (March 1, 7,15pm kick off). Beevers hasn’t played since the fourth round win over QPR.

Midfdielder Jack Taylor will be held back in the hope he can return in the tough Championship fixture at third-placed Huddersfield Town on Friday (March 4). Summer signing Joel Randall is also carrying a niggle and won’t be involved against City.

Posh assistant manager Cliff Byrne (left) with club coach Ryan Semple. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn is suspended from tomorrow’s match, while Callum Morton and Joe Taylor are both cup-tied.

Posh Academy coach Ryan Semple will again be involved with the first-team tomorrow. He took part in the pre-match preparations for Saturday’s Championship defeat at home to Hull City.

The club are still to confirm the roles of former manager Darren Ferguson’s backroom staff, including his assistant manager Matthew Etherington.

New Posh boss Grant McCann said: “I’m still assessing everyone’s roles and responsibilities. It’s all about everyone pulling together now.