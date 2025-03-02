Chris Conn-Clarke celebrates his goal v Shrewsbury. Photo David Lowndes.

Chris Conn-Clarke admits a weight was lifted off his shoulders after he claimed his first goal for Peterborough United in a 3-1 League One win over Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday

The 23 year-old was National League player-of-the-year last season when scoring 22 goals for Altrincham Town. That form earned him a summer move to Posh, but injuries have made it a stop-start campaign. Conn-Clarke has started just nine League One games, but he delivered a nerve-settling late goal from off the substitutes’ bench yesterday.

The win capped a great eight days for Posh who beat Huddersfield Town in a League One game and reached the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley with a penalty shootout success over Wrexham. Conn-Clarke didn’t appear in either of those games, but he remains eager to finish the season strongly.

"I’m buzzing to get my first goal, it’s been long overdue,” Conn-Clarke told the Posh Plus service. “I’ve probably been over-thinking things, but now I have one I will hopefully get a few more. I’ve been working with Dale Tonge (coach) on driving into the penalty area as I’m more used to sitting on the edge of the area waiting for a Cutback.

Chris Conn-Clarke scores for Posh v Shrewsbury. Photo David Lowndes.

"To be fair Abraham Odoh’s laid it on a plate for me. I just wish I’d remembered to do the celebration I had planned which was for my little son! It’s a big weight off my shoulders though.

"When I was watching on the bench I felt there were going to be some late chances to score so I was determined to take my chance. The team has had a great week with a crucial win at Huddersfield and then an unbelievable night at Wrexham when we booked a Wembley place, but we knew this game was the biggest one. If we had lost this game the other two results wouldn’t really have mattered.

“We had a small celebration after Wrexham, but it was back to business on Thursday morning which is the way of football these days. It’s just non-stop. We’re all loving it at the moment. You can tell we are playing with so much freedom and confidence.”