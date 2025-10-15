Conn-Clarke believes he became a better player at Peterborough United despite a frustrating time at London Road

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images).

Chris Conn-Clarke admits his frustrating spell at Peterborough United helped him become a better player.

The 23 year-old suffered a miserable time at Posh scoring just one goal in 30 appearances (17 starts) in all competitions following a high profile move from National League Altrincham.

And when Posh saw no improvement in the player in the early part of this season they placed him on the transfer list. He finally moved to National League Carlisle on loan last week and scored twice on his debut, a 5-2 FA Cup win over Boston United.

Conn-Clarke spoke to the Carlisle News & Star after that game, during which he opened up on his time at Posh. The former National League Player-of-the- Year is on loan in Cumbria until the end of January, but there are options to extend the deal or for him to sign permanent;y

“It was a learning curve, really,” Conn-Clarke-said. “It was a setback in my career, but I had a lot of stuff going on off the pitch and on the pitch, and injuries as well. I do feel like I went there, and I've come back, and I'm a better player. I know the game a lot more, so hopefully I can get the numbers to go along with it.

“I was eager to come to Carlisle and I was eager to play as I hadn’t been playing at Peterborough, but did keep myself fit and ready. I think everyone – Peterborough, myself, Carlisle – all wanted the deal done, and I pushed as much as I could.

“I don't try and read social media very much, but you always get people from your family sending you stuff and asking, ‘Oh, have you left, have you gone?’ But to get it done and to see how much the fans really like me, it's just confirmed my choice coming here.

“I was buzzing to be playing again and nothing was going to stop me scoring. I'm glad the manager believed in me to go in straight away. That fire in the belly is back and I’m ready to go. The night before the game I was thinking about what I was going to do, and it came into fruition.

“We’re all very good players here and when good players play together they'll connect straight away. It's just being on that wavelength, and the more we play together the better we will get.

"The aim now is to win the league if I'm here until the end of the season and if I'm only here until January, get them as far up the table as possible.”