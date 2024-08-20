Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Conn-Clarke struck twice as Peterborough United opened their Professional Development Under 21 League season with an impressive 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

David Kamara also converted a penalty as a strong Posh team saw off their Premier League visitors. It was an even start to the game with chances at both ends before Posh scored twice in the final five minutes of the first-half to take command.

Posh goalkeeper Will Blackmore made a fine save with his legs before Kamara was denied by the Bournemouth ‘keeper after fine work from Cian Hayes. Hayes also saw David Ajiboye head a precise cross just wide of a post and Conn-Clarke saw a shot blocked as Posh started to dominate.

The breakthrough arrived on 40 minutes when Conn-Clarke finished expertly after he’d been sent clear of the Bournemouth defence, and five minutes later the summer signing from Altrincham was tripped in the area enabling Kamara to double the advantage from the penalty spot.

Chris Conn-Clarke (left) celebrates his first goal for Posh Under 21s against Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Transfer-listed centre-back Romoney Crichlow made a terrific block to maintain the Posh lead at the start of the second-half and the visitors also struck a post on the hour mark.

But Posh stood firm and started to exert their superiority again with Conn-Clarke, Tyler Young and Kamara all going close before the former scored his second goal of the game two minutes from time.

The Under 21s are next in action at Colchester United on Friday.

Posh: Blackmore, Dornelly, Mills, Rose, Crichlow, Young, Campbell, Hates, Conn-Clarke, Ajiboye (sub Davies, 85 mins), Kamara (sub Changunda, 85 mins). Unused subs: Smith, Sumnall, Fox.