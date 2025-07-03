Confident former Peterborough United striker believes he can be a difference-maker at League One promotion fancies

Malik Mothersille (left) in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Malik Mothersille believes he can help to fire Stockport County to promotion in the 2025-26 League One season.

The 21 year-old striker rejected the chance to further develop his career at Peterborough United in favour of joining one the third tier’s financial heavyweights on Wednesday.

Mothersille will carry the burden of being his new club’s record signing with a seven-figure transfer fee reported in some quarters. He spent two seasons at Posh after leaving Chelsea and improved markedly in the 2024-25 campaign even though his side finished a lowly 18th.

County finished third in League One last season before an unfortunate defeat on penalties to Leyton Orient in a play-off semi-final and will expect to battle for the automatic promotion places next season.

Mothersille also praised Posh when he was interviewed by the County media team. He said: “I’m very excited to join a team on the up and one that has plenty to offer in the future.

"They’ve shown their faith in me by making me their record signing, I appreciate they see me as a player who can change the team and results. I will get my head down and work hard to repay the club for that faith.

"Promotion is the aim and we will be disappointed to miss out after going so close last season. I like to think I will be a great addition to the squad and we will have more chance than last season to get promoted,

"I heard a couple of weeks ago Stockport were interested in me so it moved fast. There had been talk of me going elsewhere, but after I sat down with the gaffer and really thought about things I felt the move was perfect for me.

"It’s a club moving forward quickly. I played against them last season and they were one the toughest teams I came up against. I have a vision I could do something special with them.

"I like to get on the ball and orchestrate attacks. I like to share the ball and set up chances for my teammates. I almost get as big a thrill from that as from scoring myself. I can play anywhere and be effective.

"I enjoyed it a lot at Peterborough. They are a great club for developing young players. especially forwards. They are known for their pace going forward and the diversity in their attacks which suited me so I can have no complaints. I felt I could have done better last season, but then I am my harshest critic.”

Mothersille will link up again with left-back Tayo Edun who spent the second half of last season with Posh.

"We had a good relationship,” Mothersille added. “Tayo is a top player and a good guy. He spoke to me about how good Stockport have been towards him since he moved up there.”

Mothersille scored 16 goals in 58 Posh appearances in all competitions last season despite playing in three different positions. He also made his international debut for Jamaica in May.

County manager Dave Challinor believes he has signed one of the EFL’s hottest prospects to replace centre-forward and club icon Tanto Olaofe who moved to Charlton Athletic for £1.5 million earlier this week.

Challinor said: “Attracting Malik to the club is a massive positive. He was a player who was on our list, but we thought not reaching the Championship last season may have scuppered any hopes we had. This represents a big investment from the club into someone we feel is one of the brightest prospects in the EFL.

“He had a breakout season at Peterborough last season with the amount of games he played, and the goals and goal involvements that he had, and with Tanto moving on it was imperative we replaced his goals and his penetrating pace in behind defences.

“Malik will absolutely do that, be that from a wide, central or slightly deeper area. At 21, he has huge potential and we are delighted that he’s chosen us to be the next step in his career. It’s important we get him integrated as quickly as possible to give him the best chance to show the best version of himself from day one.”

County are currently 11-1 sixth favourites to win League One next season with Sky Bet. Posh are 28/1.