It leaves Posh 12th in the League One table ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Wigan.
It’s been a season of mixed fortunes so far as Posh look to rebuild once again after the loss of so many star players.
And the computer boffins think it will continue to be a tough season for Posh.
This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points Posh will pick up.
The Predicted Table
This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.
