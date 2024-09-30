Peterborough United slipped to defeat at Birmingham City at the weekend.Peterborough United slipped to defeat at Birmingham City at the weekend.
Computer simulation predicts a tough season ahead for Peterborough United, plus excellent campaigns for Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
Posh slipped to a narrow defeat at big-spending leaders Birmingham City at the weekend.

It leaves Posh 12th in the League One table ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Wigan.

It’s been a season of mixed fortunes so far as Posh look to rebuild once again after the loss of so many star players.

And the computer boffins think it will continue to be a tough season for Posh.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points Posh will pick up.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

92pts (+34)

1. Birmingham City

1. Birmingham City

92pts (+34)

89pts (+28)

2. Huddersfield Town

2. Huddersfield Town

89pts (+28)

87pts (+26)

3. Lincoln City

3. Lincoln City

87pts (+26)

84pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

4. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+20)

